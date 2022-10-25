Emergency services are on scene on the Ballarat Ring Road following a crash between a sedan and a parked semi trailer for refrigerated food.
Two Wendouree CFA units and an ambulance are attending the 9.18am collision outside the McCains factory involving a red sedan which did not appear to have number plates.
The smash was first called in a Hazmat incident due to chemicals leaking from the badly damaged car.
It was under control by 9.30am.
The CFA requested police help for traffic control, after the southern lane was blocked for at least half an hour.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said no one required treatment or transportation.
CFA volunteers were still at the scene at 10.30am, with the car yet to be towed away.
More to come
