The Courier

Honey gives Sunbury's return to BFNL A grade netball impetus

Updated October 26 2022 - 12:09am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunbury marquee recruit Tayla Honey playing for Melbourne Vixens. Picture by Kate Healy.

Sunbury's return to the Ballarat Football Netball League A grade netball competition next year has taken a giant leap forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.