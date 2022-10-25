Honey gives Sunbury's return to BFNL A grade netball impetus

Sunbury's return to the Ballarat Football Netball League A grade netball competition next year has taken a giant leap forward.
Lions coach Kim Bailey has recruited former Melbourne Vixen Tayla Honey.
The 25-year-old has vast experience.
As well as being a member of the Vixens' 2020 Super Netball premiership team, Honey has also played with Vic Fury in the Australian Netball Championships, Casey Demons in the VIctorian Netball League and London Pulse in England.
The mid-court player spent 2021-22 with Pulse before returning home to line up with Casey and Fury.
Traditionally a powerhouse in the BFNL's top level netball, Sunbury pulled out of this year's competition owing to a lack of numbers.
The Lions made the call mid-year appointed Bailey, who is a past Sunbury premiership coach, to take on the A grade coaching role for 2023.
The signing of Honey provides Sunbury's rebuild with substantial impetus.
The Lions won the 2017 BFNL A grade premiership.
