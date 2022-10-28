Is this the future for Ballarat's suburbs: what exactly is 'infill'?

An application to demolish a Victorian-era home on a substantial block in Mount Pleasant and build seven dwellings on the site is a distinct example of how the City of Ballarat is unable - or unwilling - to have a mature conversation about the value of its past, says Professor John Smyth of Federation University.
The house at 727 Humffray Street South was built in 1900, according to Ballarat Heritage Watch. On a block of just under 2000 square metres - a rare large garden allotment in the suburb - it is 'appropriate for an infill development opportunity', according to a town planning report prepared by Context Planning, consultants to the developer.
It will be replaced by seven two-storey dwellings: one two-bedroom, five three-bedroom and one four-bedroom constructed, Context Planning says, of brick and weatherboard, each with garages.
It's another example of how the city can't bring itself to consider the importance of preserving a built history, Professor Smyth says, instead preferring to allow widening development for 'infill' - a tenuous term without clear definition or boundaries, he says.
Humffray St is an example of a property in a town transitioning from gold fever to a more genteel existence, reflected in the size of its gardens, he says. It's a remnant of a quieter time; perhaps that irks those who feel they're crusaders for progress.
"The council, and the councillors, they're not telling us what position they hold on this stuff, they want it both ways," Professor Smyth says.
"What is 'infill'? Is there a definition or plan? For a city that aspires to UNESCO World Heritage status, Ballarat is doing a very poor job of protecting its buildings and sites of historical significance. I reckon we're reaching the tipping point in the city with the number of (applications for demolition) coming up now. I've lost track of how many there are.
"As the recent Victory House case demonstrated, there is no coherent process, and this important historical site was only saved from the bulldozer because of concerted community and media action.
'Heritage is a dirty word at council'- Former council officer
"Cr Macintosh really took a strong stand on this, I admire her for that. In that recent meeting (addressing the interim preservation order on Victory in Geelong Road) she was going after (council's director of growth and development) Natalie Robertson in a big way about where the Heritage Gaps Review was up to, and Robertson kept ducking and weaving on it. Macintosh kept after her about the importance of getting it done. That's the guts of it: if you haven't got up-to-date, comprehensive analysis, then things get bulldozed."
A former council officer, speaking anonymously, said complaints or queries about heritage protection at council were treated as 'low priority'.
"My boss would say, 'Unless someone is going to blow something up and people will read about it in The Courier, don't worry about them,'" they said.
"Even the planners had issues, because heritage complaints and applications needed extra time and there were no resources - no time, no experienced heritage consultants. We did our best, but you'd expect a council like City of Ballarat to have a properly-resourced heritage department.
We shouldn't be a closed, outdoor museum- Mayor Daniel Moloney
"There was nothing adequate internally to refer to; we'd have to use state government and Heritage Victoria data. You would think if there was a (Heritage Gaps) Review underway we would have access to it - but there's nothing like that; their heritage database doesn't work. Unless Heritage Victoria are onto (a building), there's no protection; they habitually ignore the heritage overlays. It's like heritage is a dirty word at council."
It's no secret the City of Ballarat's mayor has his frustrations with heritage, calling it 'The H Word'.
"We shouldn't be a closed, outdoor museum," Cr Moloney said at the recent UNESCO bid press event.
"You should protect the most significant areas. For me, that's definitely vistas along Sturt Street and Lydiard Street, locations throughout Central Ballarat that are really significant and must be viciously protected.
"So it's about protecting and identifying those areas and allowing development in the less significant areas. Some cities deal with this quite well by having heritage quarters, with more modern parts of the city coexisting alongside. That's something that I think Ballarat needs to move toward, having a clear heritage quarter, and areas alongside which are more modern and allow for development. Not everything needs to be forever heritage. You don't need to lock down an entire city."
Marshall Sullivan is the director of Context Planning, who have prepared the reports for the Humffray Street development. He says in striking a balance between infill and heritage, loss of buildings, or 'built form', is inevitable, but that land use could also be managed much better.
"This isn't just a Ballarat thing, other centres experience the exact same issue," Mr Sullivan says.
"You can achieve a balance: getting an infill which accommodates for growth pressures. We need to acknowledge there's going to be growth, and a smart city needs to manage growth. I don't think you can say we're losing everything; I think that's a little bit unfair. It probably comes back to this word 'balance'.
"Sure you could protect more, maybe not just limit it to places like Mount Pleasant, maybe extend out to Mount Clear and Sebastopol. But there does have to be the point where you draw a line, and ask: is it reasonable to protect at all cost?
"Planning outcomes generally - because it's not just isolated to residential infill, it could be what you're doing in central Ballarat, or in terms of some of the new commercial buildings - an old an old heritage building might not be conducive or appropriate for a modern sort of office building, for example.
"Of course, there's a whole other range of issues in terms of costs, whether it be retrofitting or the cost to bring it up to relevant Australian standards, whether it be to do with disability access or to do with fire or a whole range of different things. I guess the point of all of that is I don't accept a blanket protection of all buildings just because they're old."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.