THERE is light at the end of the tunnel for what has been one of the city's most popular projects ahead of the last state election.
Construction has started on the $3.17 million Lake Wendouree lighting project with a scheduled completion touted to be in time for dark evenings when next winter is coming.
But the project first conceived in 1998 has also been dogged by a degree of controversy with numerous attempts to impose heritage intervention over the last few years.
But with early light poles already in place near the Olympic Rings monument, it looks like history is about to put its best foot forward..
Loreto College year seven Eve, who is a cross-country runner, said it was very important to finally have some action.
"For school, we get up Tuesday mornings to run," Eve said. "It's all right, not too bad but will be better with lights."
Loreto students were also confident the lights would make training a lot easier for their rowing program, with rowers lugging their boats across the road from the school in early morning sessions.
The project has been delayed by critics, despite extensive council consultation and strong community backing.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said this was an important "game-changer" for people in Ballarat wanting to exercise in darker months.
"Lake lighting matters to the community. It matter to our school kids, it matters to our elderly. It matters to our mums pushing prams around. It matters to everyone," Ms Addison said.
"We know Ballarat nights can get very dark very early in the middle of June the sun sets at 5.30. So what we're going to do is make sure those people who finish work and want to do some exercise. They want to have a run around the lake and want to get their steps in. We're going to make sure it's safe to do it. This is going to be a great for the community.
"...We know that there's five-metre poles at the Sydney Opera House, We know that there are five-metre poles around the Tan [in Melbourne], we know there are five-metre poles in important heritage areas lighting like this in Bendigo and Shepparton and we're bring this to Ballarat."
IN OTHER NEWS
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said this was another way to make great use of "one of Ballarat's most important social areas".
"This has been an area during the pandemic when we've really all come around and it's been an area of solace and refuge and an area for generations," Cr Moloney said. "I don't doubt that this will be hugely used."
The project will feature 225 lights about the Steve Moneghetti Track and seven lights along Morrison Street, which will light a route from Lake Wendouree to the nearby Victoria Park.
More preliminary works, including with arborists and planning for underground electrical services, will take place in the coming weeks. These works depend on the weather in a bid to create the least disruption and to best protect trees along the route.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.