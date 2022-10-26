The Courier

Construction starts on Lake Wendouree lighting project in Ballarat.

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, flanked by Loreto year sevens, celebrate the start of construction for the Lake Wendouree lighting project. Picture by Kate Healy

TREE protection will be at the fore, City of Ballarat's mayor has assured, for one of the council's most popular projects that has become dogged by a degree of heritage controversy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.