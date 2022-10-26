TREE protection will be at the fore, City of Ballarat's mayor has assured, for one of the council's most popular projects that has become dogged by a degree of heritage controversy.
Construction is officially under way on the $3.17 million Lake Wendouree lighting project but with early light poles already in place near the Olympic Rings monument, it looks like history is about to put its best foot forward.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said after extensive reviews into the style of lighting to best suit the Lake Wendouree precinct, the utmost care would be taken with the beauty already in place - particularly the trees and habitats.
Cr Moloney said there was a detailed planning process, including close work with an arborist who would be constantly on site to help manage lighting installation works. He said part of the planning included barriers in place to protect trees.
"At the moment the site contractor is working through identifying where all the conduits are going. We're working with arborists and Heritage Victoria and hopefully breaking ground in November," Cr Moloney said.
"We want to make sure minimal impact on trees and surrounds and the ground needs to be dry first."
The project will be delivered via underground boring for electrical conduits to a depth of one metre to reduce the impact on tree roots and to minimise surface disruption.
City of Ballarat has confirmed this was recommended by an independent arborist report and endorsed by the city's tree expert team.
This is light at the end of the tunnel for what has been one of the city's most popular projects leading into the 2018 state election.
READ MORE:
The project, first conceived in 1998 but likely touted earlier, had more than 80 per cent support in the Lake Wendouree master plan but once funded and passed by council, the project became weighed down by late heritage concerns. This was despite extensive council consultation and strong community backing.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it was disappointing the project had taken so long to come to fruition but this would be an important "game-changer" for people in Ballarat wanting to exercise in darker months.
"Lake lighting matters to the community. It matters to our school kids, it matters to our elderly. It matters to our mums pushing prams around. It matters to everyone," Ms Addison said.
"We know Ballarat nights can get very dark, very early; in the middle of June the sun sets at 5.30[pm]. So what we're going to do is make sure those people who finish work and want to do some exercise, they want to have a run around the lake and want to get their steps in, we're going to make sure it's safe to do it.
"...We know that there's five-metre poles at the Sydney Opera House, We know that there are five-metre poles around the Tan [in Melbourne], we know there are five-metre poles in important heritage areas lighting like this in Bendigo and Shepparton and we're bringing this to Ballarat."
Loreto College year seven Eve, who is a cross-country runner, said it was very important to finally have some action.
"For school, we get up Tuesday mornings to run," Eve said. "It's all right, not too bad but will be better with lights."
IN OTHER NEWS
Loreto students were also confident the lights would make training a lot easier for their rowing program, with rowers lugging their boats across the road from the school in early morning sessions.
Cr Moloney said this was another way to make great use of "one of Ballarat's most important social areas" that had been a place of recreation for generations.
The project will feature 225 lights about the Steve Moneghetti Track and seven lights along Morrison Street, which will light a route from Lake Wendouree to the nearby Victoria Park.
Lights will be powered by renewable energy and incorporate low-spill LED lighting. The lights turn off at 10pm each night and turn on each morning at 5.30am. Lights will be turned off in the morning via a sensor that measures the natural level of light.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.