Flood mitigation strategy put under the microscope as Skipton looks to the future

By Jessica Greenan
October 26 2022 - 6:00pm
The activation of flood gauges gave emergency crews in Skipton the real-time data they needed to be well-prepared for the major flooding event, but finding a permanent and preventative solution remains a challenge. Picture by Chris Doheny

Recent floods which damaged 23 properties in Skipton have brought to light the findings of a report which revealed nothing could be done to significantly reduce the town's flood risk.

