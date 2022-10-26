Your best summer skin yet: 4 Essential tips to follow

Preparation for hot weather is vital, and the team at Clear Skincare have you covered with their top tips to get your best summer skin yet this year. Picture supplied

This is a commercial collaboration with Clear Skincare.



Love it or hate it: summer is just around the corner!

Aussie summers bring many things to look forward to - longer evenings, beach days, barbecues - but one thing you're probably not looking forward to is what the warmer weather can do to your skin.

Preparation is vital, and the team at Clear Skincare have you covered with their top tips to get your best summer skin yet this year.

First things first: Get buff!

Skin has the tendency to become dry and dull throughout winter. Cold winds, harsh heaters, and clothing layers can leave skin neglected. So, the first step to getting summer ready is with a good buff (exfoliation).

Exfoliating should form an essential part of your overall skincare routine. Performed weekly, exfoliating buffs the skin, removing dead cells, and leaves skin smooth and renewed.

Clear Skincare's body buffing bar with microcrystals is the perfect in-shower companion. Moisturising aloe and glycerine gently exfoliate the skin as you wash, revealing fresh, new skin after every use.

Smooth it out

The last thing you want to worry about with more skin on show is rogue hairs, ingrown hairs, or shaving rash bumps.

While shaving might have taken a backseat during the colder months, it's definitely getting to that time to smooth things out with some professional hair removal.

Whether you want to target larger body areas such as the legs and underarms, or more intimate areas such as the bikini line or face, laser hair removal is a safe, effective treatment that will boost your confidence and leaves you with long-lasting silky smooth skin.

Quench your thirst



Your thirsty skin, that is!

Winter can leave skin feeling dried out, tired, and dull. To help kickstart your best summer skin and give it a much-needed hydration boost, a targeted facial can make all the difference.

Clear Skincare's signature HydraFacial is the perfect summer treat for all skin types. A non-invasive, non-surgical procedure, the HydraFacial boosts hydration while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evening tone, and smoothing texture. There's no better luxury treatment to help promote summer skin.

And the most important ingredient

The World Health Organisation's Global Solar UV Index ranks UV levels worldwide on a scale from 0-11+, where anything over 11 is considered 'Extreme'. Sun protection is recommended for any UV ranking of three or more.

During the summer, many parts of Australia reach a UV Index ranking of 11+, meaning a high level of sun protection is an absolute must. To help you stay hydrated and protected, Clear Skincare is launching their Antioxidant Sunscreen with Kakadu Plum very soon!

Blending broad spectrum SPF50+ with hydrating Kakadu Plum and Aloe Vera, this light sunscreen is quickly absorbed, providing high SPF protection across UVA and UVB. Suitable for all skin types, it works great as is or as a primer under make-up with a dry touch finish.

Launching soon, keep your eyes on the Clear Skincare website for updates on this one.