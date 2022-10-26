A Wendouree mother hid hundreds of dollars of stolen clothing using her child's pram and later spat at security, Ballarat Magistrates Court has heard.
Cassy Dicesare-Beer was also involved with a group who stole a Landcruiser, caravan, cash, guns and more - "dumping" some of the goods at her home.
Magistrate Ron Saines said the 20-year-old mother-of-two was lucky to avoid jail.
"I hope the wake-up call that's been expressed by you today has some enduring features because you have already been arrested and sentenced for matters including violent behaviour and driving in a dangerous manner," he said.
"It appears to me that this is offending that is related to the types of blokes you are prepared to spend your time with.
"You are treated as a follower - not a leader - and this will save you from a term of imprisonment.
"Each of your co-accused have all received terms of imprisonment.
That indicates just how close you are (to jail)."
The Magistrate said she had three pages of prior convictions and found the charges against her proven.
The court was told the June 2021 shop-stealing happened at Stockland Wendouree where she entered Osmosis and placed $420 worth of clothing on a pram, then put her coat over the top.
Magistrate Saines heard that when a staff-member - and later a security guard - approached her, she became abusive.
Charge sheets indicate Ms Dicesare-Beer later stole $90 worth of clothing from sportswear retailer Pivot.
Summary documents show she was told she was apprehended and taken to Ballarat police station where she admitted she made no attempt to pay for the clothing - and told officers she was "on a substance, finding it hard to get off and needed the money".
The document stated that on July 6 she again tried to enter the shopping centre - and security told her she could not enter because of a ban for shoplifting.
Bodycam footage showed her spitting at two guards - one hit and one missed - although Ms Dicesare-Beer told police she was merely spitting in their direction and could not spit that far.
She also pleaded guilty to a theft in early January when she was part of a group that stole a $100,000 Landcruiser, bank card and a Jayco caravan from Maroona.
The court was told police later found the stolen car in her Wendouree driveway and its keys under a mattress in her baby's room - after a raid triggered by a Sturt Street collision where they left without speaking to police.
The court was told she made admissions about the thefts and there was "no plan" - so the caravan was dumped in the bush at Dobie near Ararat.
The summary indicated that between January 5 and 8, two people - including her partner Hayden Starkey - broke into an unlocked granny flat on Old Hamilton Road, Haven (near Horsham) where they took tools, $45,000 cash, two shotguns, a rifle and an air-rifle.
The tools - but not the guns and cash - were later found in Ms Dicesare-Beer's loungeroom and a children's bedroom.
Her lawyer said Ms Dicesare-Beer was struggling with mental health and drug abuse at the time, dearly loved her children and had changed her ways in order to keep them in her care.
The court was told she did not have a full driver's licence, relied on benefits as her only income and had struggled to attend courses because she could not find childcare.
Ms Dicesare-Beer will return to Ballarat Magistrates Court on November 17 for sentencing and an assessment of suitability for a Community Corrections Order.
Police said all stolen property was returned to its owners.
