Renegades out to make region their own

Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten has highlighted the importance of the WBBL franchise re-engaging with the Ballarat and Western Victorian communities.
The Renegades are one of five WBBL teams playing in a Ballarat Festival of Cricket from Saturday - the first time in almost three years the competition has had games in Victoria owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
He said the Renegades' visit for the three-day event was the climax of a sustained engagement program with the region.
'We've had our roadshow, visited schools and had clinics - all building up to the weekend.
"It's been great to be back on the road again."
Rosengarten said the key to establishing the Renegades in the region was making a genuine, long-term effort.
"You just can't fly in and fly out.
"We want to ensure there's an ongoing connection and make Ballarat look on the Renegades as its team.
"We want to paint town red," Rosengarten said
He said the Renegades were looking at this year being the restart of something special after the interruption of COVID-19.
On the field, Rosengarten said this weekend was huge for the Renegades, which has one win in four games.
'It's season-defining."
Only Melbourne Stars have a worse record, being yet to win in four games.
They meet in the second part of a doubleheader at Eastern Oval on Saturday.
