Painting the town WBBL red is the aim

By David Brehaut
October 26 2022 - 2:30am
Renegades out to make region their own

Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten has highlighted the importance of the WBBL franchise re-engaging with the Ballarat and Western Victorian communities.

