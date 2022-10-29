A win is on the way for book lovers of all ages in the north of the Golden Plains Shire.
The council has been on the search to find options for a new mobile library service as the current van only had an estimated two to three years left of serviceability.
Towns like Linton, Haddon, Meredith, Rokewood and Smythesdale are visited by the service.
The council started a grants process to secure funding for the project in July and now the state government has committed $111,599 secure a new van.
Council will also contribute $37,000 towards the project.
Combined, this will fund a new replacement van, where residents will able to access books, DVDs, magazines, equipment and library resources.
Deputy mayor Helena Kirby said the mobile library was one of the most valuable and beloved services the council provides.
"The new van will support more Golden Plains residents to become active library members and take advantage of the regular weekly visits," she said in a statement.
The new van will be cheaper to run and will be fitted with a wheelchair hoist.
Geelong Regional Library Corporation staff, who run the van, will no longer need a heavy vehicle licence to drive the van because of the new smaller size.
This is expected to put less strain on staff.
Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said libraries help create community connection.
"I am so pleased that this funding will make sure that the Shire's great work can continue," she said in a statement."
Ms Settle said she wanted to encourage life long learning.
"Everyone should experience the benefits of libraries, no matter where they live."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
