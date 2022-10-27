The Courier
Friends and family hopeful Scotsburn puppy's legs can be saved

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:00pm
Labrador 'Pippa' is just 14-weeks-old and was an early Christmas present for the Groves' four young children. Picture via Facebook.

Updated 930am Friday: A 14-week-old puppy badly injured during a Scotsburn burglary on Wednesday will undergo surgery today (Friday), as a GoFundMe appeal approaches its $10,000 target.

