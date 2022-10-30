The Courier
Pippa the Labrador is now safely recovering at home

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 30 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:00am
Labrador 'Pippa' is now in recovery mode after having her leg operated on at the weekend. Picture by Lizzie Groves.

UPDATE, 11am Sunday: A 14-week-old puppy badly injured during a Scotsburn burglary on Wednesday is now in recovery mode after undergoing a successful surgery on Friday.

