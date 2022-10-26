Moorabool detectives are appealing for help after two aggravated burglaries left a puppy seriously injured in Scotsburn.
Investigators from Bacchus Marsh have been told unknown offenders attended a rural property on Yuulong Road just after 3am Wednesday.
It's believed offenders entered a shed and stole four dirt bikes worth more than $18,000, and a golden Labrador.
They fled the scene in two unknown vehicles just after 3.30am.
A short time later, an aggravated burglary occurred at a property on Smithsons Road at 3.45am.
It's believed an 82-year-old woman woke and disturbed offenders in her house.
The offenders then ran outside before fleeing the scene in a stolen white Toyota Hilux.
The Scotsburn woman was not injured.
According to Victoria Police Media, the puppy was later located seriously injured on the Yuulong Road property at about 9am.
Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and believe the burglaries are linked.
Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
