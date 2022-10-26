The Courier

Labrador run over as thieves hit property east of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Pippa' was badly injured as burglars fled a Scotsburn property. Picture Facebook.

Moorabool detectives are appealing for help after two aggravated burglaries left a puppy seriously injured in Scotsburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.