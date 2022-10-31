UPDATE 12.15pm Monday: Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary while a third has been charged with unrelated theft of motor vehicle offences over an incident in Scotsburn last week.
According to Victoria Police Media, none of the charges relate to the injuries sustained by a 14-week-old puppy found at the scene.
"It is yet to be determined at this stage how a puppy, located on the Yuulong property, was injured," the release states.
Police allege the men fled in vehicles after stealing four dirt bikes from a Scotsburn property,
Two 18-year-old Morwell men have both been charged with aggravated burglary and theft.
A 20-year-old Wendouree man was charged with unrelated theft of motor vehicle offenses.
The three men are appearing at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE, 11am Sunday: A 14-week-old puppy badly injured during a Scotsburn burglary on Wednesday is now in recovery mode after undergoing a successful surgery on Friday.
Family friend Melanie Innes said Pippa the Labrador, had to have her leg fixed which included hip socket reconstructions, after she was allegedly injured during the burglary.
Pippa was reunited with her relieved owners, the Groves family, on Saturday.
"She's (Pippa) safe at home with family now and they're really glad to have her back," she said.
"The kids welcomed her with posters and they're so overjoyed."
However, Ms Innes said the beloved pup would likely never be "100 per cent" again and would require "pretty intensive rehab".
"She'll always still have a limp but she will be able to go back to doing day-to-day things in time," she said.
Ms Innes said the Groves' had been "overwhelmed" with the support from community members especially with the number of donations they received to help cover Pippa's operation and recovery costs.
"We had to close the donations yesterday and the family are just so thrilled," she said.
More than 200 people donated to the fundraiser which garnered $12,935.
UPDATE, 5pm Friday: Three men have been arrested in relation to a pair of alleged aggravated burglaries in Scotsburn.
An 18-year-old Mount Pleasant man, a 20-year-old Wendouree man, and an 18-year-old Traralgon man are currently being interviewed by police, according to a media release.
The arrests, by the Moorabool and Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit, stem from an alleged aggravated burglary at a property on Yuulong Road, where four dirt bikes were stolen and a puppy was injured.
Police state it is "yet to be determined" how the puppy was injured.
Shortly afterwards, an 82-year-old woman at a nearby property was woken up by offenders in her house, but she was not injured.
PREVIOUSLY:
Updated 930am Friday: A 14-week-old puppy badly injured during a Scotsburn burglary on Wednesday will undergo surgery today (Friday), as a GoFundMe appeal approaches its $10,000 target.
Family friend Melanie Innes set up the appeal after multiple requests from well-wishers.
"The family have not actually asked for any money - but people want to help in any way they can - and the vet doesn't need lots of people coming through the door," the Buninyong mum said.
"On top of all this, the Groves family have a lot on their plate.
"The kids are scared at night and don't want to sleep alone.
"We just want to help ease what's going on - and there were just so many people wanting to help.
"It's fantastic to see the community spirit.
"We just can't thank people enough.
"I'm hoping Charlie and Lizzie are feeling the love right now after such a terrible thing happened to them."
Ms Innes said the response to the tiny Labrador's plight made her feel "emotional".
"There are people donating from everywhere.
"We just set a $10,000 goal on the GoFundMe appeal, not knowing what would happen."
As of 9.30am Friday, $9470 had been raised by almost 200 donors.
"We don't really know how much the vet bills are going to be, but I know everyone is feeling positive that they can save Pippa's legs," Ms Innes said.
"If there happens to be any money left over, it could either go to an animal charity - or we were thinking it could be offered to the elderly neighbour who was also burgled that night.
"We'd like to offer her something to go towards making her feel more secure in her home.
"We're trying to think of something to put it towards that donors would be happy with as well."
Ms Innes said she was yet to meet Pippa, but the adorable puppy was well loved and often spoken about .
"Their kids are the same age as my kids - and I know they were already asking on Wednesday, the day it happened, when she would be coming home from the vets," she said.
"I just try and put myself in their shoes.
"Your dog is a part of the family."
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit detectives said there were no new developments in the search for the thieves - believed to be a group of six people in three cars.
The $18,000 worth of dirt bikes stolen from the Yuulong Road property are also yet to be recovered.
If you would like to donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search for 'Help with Pippa Groves;' operation and recovery'.
Earlier: A distraught Scotsburn family is heart-broken after their puppy was found seriously injured as the result of a burglary.
Lizzie and Charlie Groves believe the 14-week old Labrador was run over, while police said it was unclear exactly how 'Pippa' came to get a leg broken in three places and a displaced hip.
Mr Groves said he woke at 5.30am to find two of his Yuulong Road sheds open and four dirt bikes worth $18,000 missing - as well as their adorable "early Christmas present for the kids".
They initially reported the puppy as stolen, but around 9am on Wednesday almost six hours after the burglary, she was found "in a bad way", struggling to move and moaning under a trailer on the property.
"I'm absolutely devastated, violated. It's just a shocking thing to happen for a family," Mr Groves said.
"The vet told us we were facing vet bills of $5000-$15,000," Mr Groves said.
"So you have to draw a line - and work out if it's worth it.
"She could lose both rear legs and for a dog, there's no point in living that sort of life."
The family - which includes four young children under 10 - said 'Pippa' would be sent to a Melbourne vet hospital for surgery, but would have to be put down if her injuries were too severe and the vet bill too high.
"Whether she can be operated on - or loses her leg - is just up in the air at the moment," Mr Groves said.
Labrador 'Pippa' is just 14-weeks-old and was an early Christmas present for the Groves' four young children. Picture Facebook.
"Pippa is pretty cute, pretty naughty - a typical 14-week old puppy.
"She chews on shoes but she's gorgeous.
"There's not a bad bone in her body."
Mrs Groves said she didn't know how to explain the situation to her children.
"Our little 5 year old boy told us he remembers seeing lights being shone through the window. They were hysterical," she said.
"They were scared for their dog and for their safety."
The offenders also smashed the windows of a car, raiding coins from the ashtray and took drinks from a fridge, throwing them against a wall.
Police said the offenders were caught on CCTV and left in what was believed to be three vehicles at 3.30am.
But they were not the only victims.
Scotsburn was hit by another aggravated burglary in nearby Smithsons Road at 3.45am.
An 82-year-old woman woke to find a strange man in her room.
"It was fairly confronting for her," Inspector Robert Heaney said.
"The offenders have forced their way into her house.
"Nothing was stolen in that incident, but we believe that they are linked."
Police said the offenders fled in a stolen white Toyota Hilux.
Mr Groves said it was the latest of four burglaries in the Scotsburn area in recent weeks - including the theft of firearms.
The family was also hit in a 2018 Buninyong burglary - and had only recently moved to Yuulong Road.
The couple said their children felt anxious - and there had been several telephone calls between themselves and the primary school.
"There's a lot of good people in the world - but there's obviously some pretty ordinary people," Mr Groves said.
"Hopefully someone out there knows some information that can catch these ordinary people."
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
