Redan has locked in a two-time Wimmera Football League premiership player for next season.
Nicholas Kelson joins the Lions from Minyip-Murtoa.
The 24-year-old has established himself as a leading light with the Burras.
He launched his career by being named WFL rookie of the year in 2016 and selected in the WFL team of the year in the same season.
Kelson, who has more than 100 senior appearances under his belt, has played in the past two WFL premiership sides in 2019 and 2022.
He is the first significant recruiting announcement for Redan since the appointment of non-playing coach Gary Learmonth at the end of last season.
Learmonth said Kelson had landed at Redan via connections with the club.
He said he was looking forward to seeing the newcomer in action.
Learmonth said he expected Kelson to provide versatility, with an ability to play anywhere across the board - back, forward or through the midfield.
He said attracting a player of this quality in his mid-20s was an ideal fit, with Redan having a strong blend of emerging youth and experience.
Learmonth said at the time of his appointment that one of the most appealing aspects of going to Redan was the core of great kids coming through.
Learmonth told The Courier on Wednesday that with a high player retention rate and an impressive group of youngsters emerging, Redan was being quite selective with recruiting.
Redan finished seventh this year with eight wins - missing finals by percentage.
Learmonth, who has previously coached Darley in the BFNL and Gordon in the CHFL, has taken the reins after playing-coach Jarret Giampaolo decided not to continue at the helm for another season.
