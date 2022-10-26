The City of Ballarat has adopted its first ever LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan 2022-2026 at a council meeting on Wednesday night.
A vote was passed unanimously with councillor Belinda Coates, who has been a long-standing advocate for the LGBTIQA+, saying the move was a "quantum leap forward".
"I commend the community members who've advocated for the LGBTIQA+ community over the decades," Cr Coates said.
"We couldn't be where we are without all of us pushing in the same direction."
Deb Lord, the founder of LanceTV, an intersectional platform developing and sharing content developed for and by the LGBTIQA+ community in the Ballarat region, said they were "delighted" to see the councillors endorse the proposal.
They said they were "proud to support council" as they were "showing great leadership in such matters".
Similarly, Ange Elson, the chief executive of Tiny Pride, an organisation which provides professional experience to the LGBTIQA+ community, said the council's decision was an "essential next step".
"All trans people need to live their best life and live safe and secure," she said.
However, the plan did receive scrutiny from one community member who, though not physically at the meeting, wrote the proposal was "a cynical farce" and was far from what was originally set out.
They said what was put forth was "anti-inclusive", an "exercise in deception" and "should be scrapped".
The plan, which seeks "to support a culture of inclusion and celebration of LGBTIQA+ communities", was brought about through the LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee and community engagement processes in 2022.
More than 800 people took part in the consultation with feedback citing the plan needed to "be informed by LGBTIQA+ people" and existing frameworks such as the Rainbow Tick as well as acknowledge "the intersection of LGBTIQA+ identity with disability, cultural diversity and Aboriginality".
Specific suggestions were also made including the council appoint a full-time LGBTIQA+ inclusion officer; develop an online guide for LGBTIQA+ tourists to the Ballarat region and sign the Darlington Statement, which outlines the priorities of intersex individuals. It also put forth the action that council "support the installation of a temporary art display for Pride Month 2024". The Council has since amended this to "'explore opportunities for a planned creative installation in the city for Pride Month in 2024".
According to the council it has had to retract their initial action as a "result of internal feedback" which found it had not yet resourced or developed such a program.
The council has also pledged to "identify gaps in council's public arts collection and include opportunities for LGBTIQA+ public art and artists" as part of the development of the Public Art Curatorial Framework.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
