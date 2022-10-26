LEARNING together in a classroom for the final year of school has been a privilege, Ballarat High School year 12 students say.
Early reports were the English exam - the first of the year 12 written exams - was a solid paper and those from Ballarat High who spoke to The Courier were feeling all right after pens were down.
But the class of 2022 found after two years of home learning, the best learning was done together.
Ballarat High assistant principal Sharon Eppingstall said students' resilience had been remarkable, particularly in what had been a tough year with the loss of beloved physical education and VCAL teacher James Petrie, who died by suicide.
"They've been really resilient and caring of each other. This has always been a close group and connected with each other but they really embodied being back on site," Ms Eppingstall said.
"They've been initiating lots of study groups and going to extra classes. Even last week, we had celebration day on Wednesday and you would never have guessed a day later when the majority were back in here practising for exams and studying.
"...I'm happy to see them happy because experience tells me when they're in that frame of mind, that can really boost confidence for the rest of exams."
In a special touch for Ballarat High's year 12s, they were the first students allowed into the newly refurbished main building where upstairs they sat the English exam in the Peacock Hall.
The hall, a long-established war memorial, has been refreshed with detailed new stained glass windows but it was the carpets - and the lack of echo and chairs scratching the floor - that had the year 12s talking afterwards on the noticeable less sound distractions.
Year 12 students Carly Rozitis and Eliza Humphrey said it was a privilege to be together and they enjoyed being back for on-site learning this year.
Ms Rozitis said she had got used to working at her individual pace and it had been difficult, in some ways, to adapt back to the classroom - but the classroom learning had been invaluable.
"It's good to be able to collaborate on certain ideas and have conversations in learning," Ms Rozitis said. "Being alone, especially in English, is not really ideal for talking about ideas and themes with others."
Ms Humphrey said even the chance for incidental learning by engaging with other teachers had helped broaden her perspective on learning in different subjects.
For the English exam, Ballarat High's year 12s tackled Toni Jordan's Nine Days for analysis and for the comparative essay, Deborah Mailman and Wesley Enoch's The 7 Stages of Grieving with Fred D'Aguiar's The Longest Memory.
In what has been a year with plenty of much-loved classics on offer, these students said they felt comfortable and well-prepared for their final assessment.
Classmate Ollie McCarthy said he was grateful for the chance to bounce ideas off other students after seeing his brother tackle year 12 in lockdowns.
Rhys Jacobs said teachers had played a vital role in helping them all navigate back to the classroom to help them achieve their best in the biggest school year of all.
"Coming back, teachers were really accepting and did a significant job in really helping us to get the most out of ourselves," Mr Jacobs said.
There is no time to rest for year 12s who must juggle busy exam schedules ahead.
For support: Headspace Ballarat 5304 4777 or headspace.org.au.
Crisis support: Lifeline 13 11 14.
