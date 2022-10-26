Halloween festivities are kicking off in Ballarat as residents put their own spin on the American Holiday ahead of the October 31 event.
But the Alfredton Rotary Club has been forced to cancel cancel its Lucas community Halloween party because of the wet conditions expected over the next few days.
Club member Deb Robertson said the safety of everyone involved was on the top of their minds when they pulled the pin.
She said there were 41 student volunteers from Ballarat Grammar, Ballarat Clarendon College and Loreto College involved.
IN THE NEWS:
"Most of the activities were outside and it just would not have been safe to have them there if it was going to be wet and cold for hours while they were volunteering," Ms Robertson said.
There were food trucks organised for the day and the rotary club did not want them to be left in the lurch if they had decided to cancel later in the week once food had already been secured.
Despite Ms Roberston being disappointed they could not run the event, she said she was very impressed to see so many students put their hand up to help.
"We are just so proud of the way they all volunteered to come and help out a community event," she said.
Kryal Castle is hosting specific events for the first time, with a family friendly scavenger hunt on the weekend and an 18+ event on Friday and Saturday night.
Chief executive Bart Hamilton said they are expecting to sell out for the weekend which would be a great effort for the attraction's first year of Halloween events.
"No one's really doing it in Ballarat ... and we are lucky enough that we have a castle so that fits a Halloween theme," he said.
Other events happening around town include a spoken word event on Thursday night at the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion.
FEAR is located in the Bridge Mall and its night will be hosted by local talent Megan J Riedl.
"Halloween has become more popular in Australia in recent years, and what better excuse to read some dark poetry, buy some art and dress up. It's going to be a ton of fun," Ms Riedl said.
"We think it might become an annual event."
Pet Insurance Australia spokesperson Nadia Crighton said it is important to keep pets safe with a number of people on the street and more people entertaining.
She said guests should be reminded not to feed animals at home as "pancreatic problems from ingesting too much human food can pose a big problem for pets".
"Sadly cats can become a target during Halloween celebrations, so popping them inside, with a litter tray and food for the night, is the best option."
She said owners should always supervise pets when in costumes.
"Becoming dangerously tangled in pet costumes is not uncommon and can lead to painful injuries."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.