A second Intercultural Strategic Plan 2022-2026 has been voted on unanimously by the City of Ballarat at a council meeting on Wednesday night.
Councillor Belinda Coates said the endorsement of the plan demonstrated Ballarat is a "progressive city" and will aid in addressing "underlying racism" within the region.
Mayor Daniel Moloney acknowledged the contribution multicultural communities have had on the city including making it "more vibrant and more interesting".
Cr Ben Taylor said Ballarat's attitude towards all individuals regardless of their background had always been welcoming as "no matter who you are and where you're from we have that equality and respect".
The ISP which has a key focus on "opportunities for intercultural events to promote inclusion and mixing between culturally and linguistically diverse communities and the larger Ballarat society" was developed with assistance from 45 community leaders, program partners, stakeholders and agencies.
Priorities for the next two years of the plan will include a focus on accessible services, advocacy, community engagement, leadership, capacity building and celebrating the various contributions made by CALD communities. A draft version of the plan which was available for public viewing from August to September received feedback from members of the Intercultural Advisory Committee.
The main areas of feedback cited from the committee were the need for more settlement services for new migrants and more active measures in relation to the council's commitments as an intercultural and welcoming city as well as a refugee welcome zone.
Taking into account this feedback, the City of Ballarat has amended their plan with the following actions; "strengthen advocacy support relating to the council's commitment as a Refugee Welcome Zone by building partnerships and working collaboratively with local community groups"; "deliver Cultural Diversity Week - Harmony Fest community initiatives, Refugee Week, National Day Flag Ceremonies, cultural and interfaith events of significance and "initiate additional cultural celebrations outside of the Harmony Fest calendar" as well as supporting volunteer opportunities for emerging and established CALD members.
IN THE NEWS
It also prioritised the need to have cultural celebrations spearheaded by CALD community leaders. Other changes to the initial proposal include strategies to promote multiculturalism while also addressing the region's labour shortage through exploring the "potential for strengthening coordinated employment strategies to attract migrant workers to the region through Ballarat Regional Settlement and Advocacy Committee" and "opportunities for local employers to engage with potential migrant employees".
Actions from this plan will also aid in creating the council's Universal Design Policy which will guide future practice at the City of Ballarat, along with staff training and associated guidelines relating to engagement, information provision, events and community buildings.
The council advised the ISP would be delivered in collaboration with members of the Intercultural Advisory Committee whenever possible.
In 2016, the City of Ballarat became an intercultural city after self-assessment and accreditation by the Council of Europe.
More than 10 per cent of the region's population was born overseas with at least 89 different nationalities being recorded.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.