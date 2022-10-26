The Courier

Can the Ballarat Gold mine keep expanding amid suburban development?

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of the above ground operation of the Ballarat Gold Mine. Picture supplied.

Residents in the suburbs around the Ballarat Gold Mine are concerned the planned expansion of the site's tailing storage facility (TSF) will affect the growing number of homes in the area as development expands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.