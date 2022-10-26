Residents in the suburbs around the Ballarat Gold Mine are concerned the planned expansion of the site's tailing storage facility (TSF) will affect the growing number of homes in the area as development expands.
The owners of the mine, Shen Yao Holdings Limited, have applied to the City of Ballarat for a new 27-hectare facility at Whitehorse Gully in Mount Clear, south of the mine.
It's hoped the facility will provide another 10 years of capacity, after the current TSF, which the new storage would abut, closes. If the facility is not approved, it is likely the mine will have to cease operation, affecting roughly 200 jobs on the site directly and indirectly.
The current owners of the mine took over its management in 2019. They have been served safety notices in past years by the Earth Resources Regulator for safety and environmental breaches, which have been addressed, the company says.
However local residents in nearby Mansfield Avenue in Mt Clear say the proposed expansion is no longer in the community's best interests, and are proposing an open meeting to air their concerns.
Joan Brick is one community member who says the mine's information about the planned expansion is not fully correct, and the proposed footprint of the dam is far too expansive.
She also says letters detailing residents' rights to object to the expansion were sent too late to be considered by the City of Ballarat.
I can't see how they can say those buffer zones, and planting trees, are going to be sufficient to protect the environment or the community- Mt Clear resident
"The information they're actually giving everybody isn't 100 per cent true in regard to the issues of safety, health, and the distance from the urban dwellings there," Ms Brick says.
"My concern is there are reports from around the world about these dams and the fact they're dangerous; they shouldn't be put in an urban area because sometimes the walls crack, they seep out, and the Yarrowee River is just below it."
Ms Brick says the new dam will be clearly visible from Whitehorse Road, as the forests are felled for its construction.
"There's an aged care facility and schools there, there's urban dwellings. Also the traffic: because they can't enter it from where their mine site actually is, they have to use Tinworth Avenue ... then they have to go onto Whitehorse Road. So the traffic, the noise, will all increase on those roads."
"A facility like that should not be in an urban development. The safety concerns of health, visual pollution, the noise, the traffic. We need to recognise a facility approved almost 30 years ago was a different thing."
Another resident who spoke to The Courier on condition of anonymity said they questioned the viability of the mine having a tailings dam in a residential area.
"But I also question the structure of the dam: it is not going to have a liner in it; they're relying on clay. So the permeability: if it gets out into the environment and seeps, there's no checks and balances.
"There's very little transparency from these new owners about their intentions. Given the size of the tailings dam, the retaining wall of 35 metres on one side, obviously you need a buffer zone with the chemicals used to extract gold. I can't see how they can say those buffer zones, and planting trees, are going to be sufficient to protect the environment or the community."
Ballarat Goldmine's Environmental Review Committee (ERC) chair Michael Poulton acknowledges the community concerns, saying he is aware off the community feeling about the tailings dam. He says formal application processes for the site construction are yet to start.
"Once that starts, the community will have an chance to have their input; they can raise concerns through the ERC for a start," Mr Poulton says.
"But there will be ample opportunity for those things to be worked through in the council process and also through the Earth Resources Regulator. This stuff is closely monitored, and the compliance requirements are going to be extremely high.
"We're listening, we want to understand what community's concerns are. We are genuine about that. There are concerns around the southern edge of Tinworth Avenue where it intersects with Whitehorse Road - the impacts of dust, etc.
"My view is that's where we have to really put our faith in the compliance requirements and the bureaucracy to say these things have to comply at a very high standard. We want to make sure that's the case, and they can't cut corners."
Minerals Council of Australia executive director James Sorahan says a number of towns across Australia exist with operating mines close by, including Heathcote and Stawell and Ballarat.
"Regional Victoria needs a more diverse economy with tourism, agriculture, mining and manufacturing," Mr Sorahan says.
"The more mines, the more high paying full-time jobs and support for local businesses on a scale few other industries can provide. A mine brings enormous economic benefits to a regional community. A recent economic report shows mining in Western Victoria directly employed hundreds of people, paying $42 million in wages and spending almost $90 million on goods and services from 445 local businesses.
"New mines or significant changes to existing mines require project approvals which are rigorously assessed including under separate state environmental legislation. New mines requires significant consultation with the community where the mine is proposed to be located."
Ballarat Gold Mine opened in 2005. In 2007 a shaft collapse trapped 27 miners almost a kilometre under the earth for five hours, until they were rescued through a ventilation shaft on Elsworth Street. Gold production has varied in the years since, but the mine has remained viable.
