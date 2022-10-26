To Des Molloy, his Penelope "is not perfect, but she's mine".
The pair have travelled together, without a back-up trailer, through about 50 countries (depending on how you count some, like Germany or Yugoslavia that have broken or reformed). Molloy talks to her the whole way, encourages her and there are times when Penelope simply lets him down.
Together, they always "muddle on".
Molloy hoped to have Penelope by his side for a trip to Ballarat this week where he will give a book talk and a screening of his movie The Last Hurrah, documenting an odyssey from Beijing to Arnham.
Penelope is a classic Phelon and Moore British motorcycle, one of the last Panthers made in 1965. She is a single cylinder with low compression but a big heart - a "mythical beast" Molloy managed to piece together from two bits he found in Britain.
"The difference between travelling somewhere in a car and somewhere on a motorbike are worlds apart," Molloy said. "Deep down, I've always had a hankering to ride off into the distance like an outlaw.
"...Cyclists and motorcyclists are more the same. Although I can usually get away with carrying four litres of water and most roadhouses are 300 kilometres apart - they can't do that in a day and you'll often see cyclists with 30-odd litres of water in a trailer. There are different logistics but we are both in an environment that when it's hot, you're hot; you can smell the roadkill and you can smell the diesel."
To travel with Molloy, a fellow traveller "has to be a match". He is not much for joining the "not very gregarious world of grey nomads and their camper vans" because they tended to eat tea and be off to bed early.
Many a travel Molloy has taken his wife, Steph, and there have been plenty of times when travelling on his own - while enjoying no compromises to his plans - he has missed the end of day debrief on the spectacular adventure undertaken.
"It's best when you meet someone like yourself," Molloy said. "I've met people cycling all over the world. One woman I offered to pay for her lunch if she would just sit and chat, tell me her story."
Molloy said no journey was the same for two people. His family often call him an eternal optimist where the anticipation was a big thrill in the journey, while his brother is a worrier who was always surprised at how adventures were never as bad as he had feared.
But a spectacular ride had a little bit of the Goldilocks about it for Molloy: not too hot, not too cold, undulating but not too twisty; and, no traffic holding you up.
The Melbourne-based New Zealander said one of his favourite rides was in Victoria's alpine region but he had also enjoyed the seemingly surreal.
"The Andes [in South America] are spectacular with highs and lows and towering, monstrous mountains," Molloy said. "The Gobi Desert has an amazing emptiness. There are parts in Mongolia where you can stand and do a full-360 and not see a single thing but tawny landscape - you're gobsmacked at just nothing - until you get to the edge of the Gobi and see the colours of Russia in a lush landscape.
"...The Nullarbor was not great because it was wet and cold at the time and you're just sitting there in your own thoughts. There is the awesomeness of a straight road and you're left wondering what to do with your thoughts. I'd play silly games, I taught myself to ride cross-arms."
Molloy has always dreamed big on adventure. He was among the last era to travel to Britain by ship and stay in large Antipodean flats where no-one told you your ideas were crazy.
As he has grown older, Molloy said he has learnt to be smarter in how he has travelled, factoring in time and cost more often. He said adventure for many could be as much as going slightly out of your comfort zone - but it was all adventure.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Molloy was "chunking" his way about Australia with Penelope. Coming up on his agenda was unfinished business: Tasmania. There they will surprise a man Molloy rode with in the mid-1970s who was a big Panther fan.
Meet Molloy at Everybody Knows Books in the Bridge Mall on Thursday from 4pm. The Last Hurrah screens at Regent Cinemas on Sunday.
