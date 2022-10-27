Some of Buninyong's finest private gardens will be open to the public this weekend, to raise money for the Friends of the Buninyong Botanic Gardens.
The 2022 Open Gardens program, on October 29 and 30, includes detailed heritage-style homesteads at Ballantrae, a farmhouse with a rare rubble wall, water features incorporating a creek, and detailed U-shaped garden with views to Mount Buninyong at Kongbool.
On Cathcart Street, Peter and Mandy Trigg will show off their tree-lined, manicured garden, complete with orchard and veggie patch, and neighbouring pocket park.
"It was 12 years of work - the soil was rubbish, and we brought it all in by the barrow-load, we've done it all by hand," Ms Trigg said.
"This is the first time we've been involved in the open gardens, I absolutely love the trees, we bought this block because it's surrounded by native trees."
The Buninyong Village Spring Market will also run on Sunday, with activities across the town.
Friends of the Botanic Gardens president Roger Permezel said it was a celebration of what made the village unique.
"Most of what happens in gardens in Buninyong has been dictated by what happened at the mountain a million years ago - you've got an interesting collection of properties, some blessed by beautiful volcanic soils, and some further out just working with stones," he said.
"With all this rain, we're starting to see the fruits of our labours, everything's going a bit berserk - that garden aspect is a really strong feature of living in Buninyong."
The group is looking forward to a new council masterplan for the gardens, which will direct where fundraising will go.
"One of the main things we're looking at right now is the old butter factory and warden's office in the gardens, we want to have those restored and repurposed to become an active part of the gardens," Mr Permezel said.
Tickets are on sale through TryBooking or from the Spring Market on Sunday for a single garden, for three, or for all five. Head to the website to find out more.
