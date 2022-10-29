Clunes 72 (14) def Smeaton 70 (4)
Narelle Vorbach, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 14 def by John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 19; Jeff Gale, John Dellavedova, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 19 def Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 17; Alan Baird, Slade Baulch, Mark Vorbach, Bradley Keen 19 def by Peter Kersley, Helen Mizzeni, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 20; Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker, Troy Thomson, Geoff Annear def Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 14
Central Wendouree 51 (2) def by City Oval 103 (16)
Meryl Holloway, Graeme Seymour, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 12 def by Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 31; Tony Milarovic, Basil Tuddenham, Paul Ryan, Heather Hopkinson 9 def by Heath Fumberger, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 28; Leonard Vincent, Margaret O'Meara, Barry Adams, Bill Durand 12 def by Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 27; Jordan Kauffman, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Long, Ian Batters 18 def Tony Spurgo, Keneth Magrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann
Midlands 82 (14) def Waubra 74 (4)
Michael North, Christine Hawken, Barry Wilson, Paul Kennedy 23 def Peter Molloy, Matthew Gallagher, Ethan Kennedy, Luke Molloy 19; Eric Kosloff, Wally Slocombe, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 15 def by Jim Troy, Justin Coloe, Josh Stepnell, Alex Briody 25; Robert Mason, Darren Brown, Brian Croft, Jacob Croft 28 def Patrick Cashin, Clinton Rogers, Lachy Kennedy, Sanuel Cashin 8; Mark Templeton, Paul Carlyle, Lynette Lock, Gregory Plier 16 def by Casey Moran, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Pat Clark, Laurence Cashin 23
Ballarat East v Ballarat North (no scores entered)
Ballarat East - Ben Wiffen, David Anwyl, Troy Dean, Peter Dean, Noel Bedggood, Michael Kay, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson, Matty Jarrett, Mark Boyd, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan, Joshua Peach, Shannon Anwyl. Aidan Bedggood, James Dean
Ballarat North - Damian Payne, George Atkins, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts, Michael Clark, Matthew Smith, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei, Martin Stewart, Garry Bowden, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish, Peter Hawkins, David Anderton, Alexander Parker, John Quick
Webbcona 86 (18) def Victoria 63 (0)
Barry Garnham, Bruce Sutherland, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 22 def Nathan Cook, Ray Sullivan, Stephen Britt, Robert Whitcher 20; Brett Collins, Loris Gullock, Rod Barton, Todd Blackburn 22 def Colin Jones, Jill Hopper, Francis McGuigan, John Jackson 14; Donna Blackburn, Jennifer Shepherd, Robert Walsh, Tom Clarke 25 def Kevin Haintz, Max Philipson, Robert Chapman, Edward King 14; James McArthur, Simon Cook, Murray Alpen, Peter Morris 17 def David Leeson, Brett Harrison, Greg Henderson, Helene Stenning 15
Ladder
TBA
Creswick 9 drew Ballarat 9
Match washed out
Invermay 89 (15) def Bungaree 59 (3)
Neale Murnane, Terry Picone, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 18 def by Danny Haintz, Jayson Frawley, Michael Phyland, Tony Trigg 21; Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, John Macdonald, Peter Shillington 32 def Michael Spratling, John Wade, Michael Frawley, Peter Spratling 6; Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 17 drew Graeme Jeffrey, Chris Hanrahan, Michael Checkley, Andrew Maher 17; Mitch Maher, Rod McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 22 def John Maher, Brian Jones, Christian Innella, Terrence Maher 15
Beaufort 74 (2) def by BMS 84 (16)
Beaufort
Simon Franc, Robert Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 26 def Julie Bedggood, Julia Holton, Lindsay Vanstan, Kevin Burgess 12; Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 17 def by Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 30; Maureen Konynenburg, Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Debbie Stanaway 14 def by Dianne Hampson, Rosemaree Hickmann, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 23; Aaron Cuthbertson, Les Pongho, Brian Hayes, Keith Topp 17 def by Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Karen Pearcey, Michael Hampson 19
Buninyong 60 (0) def by Sebastopol 96 (18)
Ethan Simpson, Terrence Jordan, Kenneth Sergeant, Tim Simpson 17 def by Bill Candy, Caz Gallop, Keith Andrews, Ian Hedger 22; Margaret Sultana, John Beames, Joan Worth, Terry McDonald 18 def by Gary Sheppard, Kevin Lynch, Cory Van Putten, Shayne Bottrell 20; Yvonne Clark, Robert Hepburn, Stephen Dargaville, Darrin Casey 12 def by Darren Meade, Derek Wren, Beil Lloyd-Jones, Gary Green 18; Helen Slater, Brad Mahoney, Chris Kruger, Doug Worrall 13 def by Bryan Cassells, Geoff Worsley, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 36
City Oval 105 (16) def Daylesford 55 (2)
David Flintoff, Brendan Fraser, Peter Oxlade, Ronald Coxall 29 def Anne Bremmer, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 7 Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann def Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 10; John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Robert Vance 18 def by Gerald Coffey, Liz Wigmore, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 25; Peter Orr, Bryan Coutts, Janine Roberts, John Peddlesden 27 def Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 13
Ladder
CITY OVAL 66, +93, SEBASTOPOL 56, +71, BMS 54, +38, INVERMAY 53, +38, Bungaree 51, +18, Beaufort 40, -1, Daylesford 40, -37, Buninyong 34, -78, Ballarat 29, -55, Creswick 27, -87
Webbcona 51 (0) def by Midlands 116 (18)
Robert Kinna, Anthony Clifford, Pat Collins, John Holdsworth 15 def by Norman Newey, Ray Slee, Graeme Barnett, Daryl Sparkman 27; Jacinda Wells, Alan Marshall, Tim Van der Ploeg, Scott Edmends 12 def by Dean Nichols, Philip Robinson, Richie Bissett, David Denham 25; Helen Williams, Craig Wells, Tony Hendy, Wayne Pattie 18 def by John Giblett, Graeme Yates, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 23; Margaret Alpen, Brendan Birch, Ken Frost, Bob Rodger 6 def by Ron Hutchinson, Dale Salmi, Berry Phelan, Edward Harwood 41
Ballan 91 (17) def Linton 66 (1)
Garry Webb, Luke Mullane, Rick Sloan, Paul Braybrook 17 def Desmond Symes, Geoffrey Wilson, Alan Patton, Rod Lindsay 16; Mick Conroy, John Mullane, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon16 drew Lynette White, Ray McDonald, Gerald Como, Shayne Ellis 16; Grant Stirling, Jarrod McGuire, Brad Coffey, Marcus Darley 29 def Terry Breen, Kevin Offer, Karen Hall, Chris Fletcher 14; John Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 29 def Malcolm Worthy, Phillip Blake, Margaret Phillips, Philip Storer 20
Sebastopol 69 (14) def Smeaton 67 (4)
Joan Dunn, Helen Sculley, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 15 def Kevin Clohesy, Ross Dimond, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 11; Robert Jones, Steve Cassells, Jeff Sculley, Max Medwell 17 def by Beth Davidson, Peter Howell, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 23; Rob Anning, Bill Searle, Neville Thornhill, Col Neve 12 def by David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 23; Trisha Cole, Stu Neish, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 25 def John McColl, Ian Pickering, Miriam Haynes, Bill Janetski 14
Learmonth 84 (14) def BMS 72 (4)
Hanna Morvell, Paul Beechey, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke 27 def Andre Alexander, Mark Walsh, Trish Dower, Antonius Kuypers 19; Ray Cassar, Ian Lyttle, Alistair Powell, Bob Peskett 27 def Alan Marini, Lynette Bryce, Adrian Venville, Mark Taylor 17; Andrew Edwards, Kenneth Stowe, James Greenwood, Stephen Fitzgibbon 14 def by 18; Judy Verlin, Izo Perovic, Glenn Stowe, William Shillito 16 def by Luke Prendergast, Peter Widgery, Patrick Kennedy, Paul Harris
Central Wendouree 69 (6) def by Victoria 87 (12)
Terry Weatherley, Danny Hill, Robert Dunstan, Andrew Bishop 19 def Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Arthur David, Robert Beatson 18; Lou Verberne, Richard Kerr, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 21 def Peter Cocks, Janet Norman, George Pyke, Bradley Barnes 15; Sandra Middleton, Peter Woolley, Jack Keating, John Adams 22 def Mal Tudorovic, Peter Powell, John Macdonald, Alan Dennis 21; John Earl, Stewart Flack, Ian Forbes, John Meek 7 def by Mark Helmich, Daryl Quinlan, Peter Elshaug, Paul Norman 33
Ladder
BALLAN 68, +96, SEBASTOPOL 66, +56, MIDLANDS 53, +35, LEARMONTH 47, -2, Victoria 44, +14, Smeaton 39, -20, BMS 33, -37, Linton 35, -15, Central Wendouree 29, -37, Webbcona 23, -94
Sebastopol 97 (16) def Buninyong 63 (2)
John Ryan, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 33 def Frank Sultana, John Fox, Barry Mebbey, Sandra Chapman 11; David Jones, Neville Punchon, Chris Medwell, Terry Boyd 23 def Stuart Josephs, William Hitchins, Julie Worrall, John Podolinsky 11; Bill Evans, David Parkinson, Ian McBain, David Pratt 18 def by Ron Woodrow, Julie Pobjoy, John Jones, Stephen Smith 25; Julie Brown, Steve Turner, John Cheswick, John Copeman 23 def Fay Tucker, Barbara Glover, Manfred Weil, Graham Perkins 16
Daylesford 96 (16) def Victoria 49 (2)
Bruce Bavin, Wendy Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin 25 def David Ford, Brian Bellingham, Michael Walsh, Barry Huebner 8; John Gillies, Darryl Grant, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 29 def Leo Hanrahan, Peter Serno, David Dawson, Peter Muller 10; Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Raymond Irving, Leslie Healey 23 def Robert Rhodes, Craig Irving, Lynn Slater, Desmond Williams 10; Kenneth Gillies, Halcyon Bell, Ted Goodwin, James Grant 19 def by Kelvin Jarvis, Royston Bibey, John Berriman, Val Wilckens 21
Midlands 74 (14) def Mount Xavier 62 (4)
Alan Duggan, Peter Bond, Allison Slee, Jim Graham 21 def Stephen Blood, John Kennedy, Ray Giles, Norman Hughes 14; Judy Wilson, Jim Ross, Ron Higgins, John Beatson 14 def by Doug Wilson, Ray Bear, David Tuddenham, Brian McKeegan 20; Robert Moore, Bev Harwood, Rosina Bainbridge, Sharon Croft 15 def by David Alsop, Olivia McKeegan, Gerard Ronan, John Duggan 18; Wayne Nichols, Barry Trezise, Neil Stevens, Graeme Smith 24 def Helen Jones, Ben McDonald, Darren Beattie, Stephen Jones 10
Webbcona 56 (0) def Ballarat North 141 (18)
Dara Twoney, Bob Shepherd, Doug Luscombe, Daryl Muller 13 def by Robert Norman, Lee Carter, Roger Parker, Alan Gervasoni 30; Wally Schreenan, Ian Effrett, Cheryl Luscombe, Mike Hall 27 def by Phil Hoey, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers, Terry Simpkin 32; Christopher Sherry, Ryan Moore, Matthew Moore, Raymond Creelman 6 def by Melissa Smith, Rory Brown, Ken Taylor, Mick Brown 48; Jennifer Mackay, Jacinta Paul, Ian Edwards, Jackie Collins 10 def by David Head, Jordan Atkinson, Garry Turner, Leslie Ayres 31
City Oval 132 (18) def Central Wendouree 47 (0)
Patricia Birch, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 38 def Ged Cutter, Brian Kiley, Brendan Burke, Peter Townsend 10; Richard Bice, Lynette Kelson, Sally McCracken, Adrian Graham 30 def Douglas Bowers, Laurie Wadeson, Gordon Cornell, Graeme Keating 14; Anna Madeley, Cheryl Magrath, Gary O'Neil, Charles Bolte 23 def Carmel Mahony, Alan Valpied, Ivan Fraser, James Snibson 17; Peter Keppel, Jeffrey Clack, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 41 def Betham Dixon, Gabrielle Keating, Barry Wells, Glenis Keilar 6
Ladder
SEBASTOPOL 70, +133, DAYLESFORD 61, +132, MIDLANDS 54, +33, CITY OVAL 50, +37, Victoria 50, +28, Mount Xavier 43, +56, Ballarat North 37, -34, Central Wendouree 34, -112, Buninyong 31, -77, Webbcona 20, -196
City Oval 69 (2) def by BMS 98 (16)
Alan Hawkes, Anthony Coxall, Ray Kinna, James Fitzpaatrick 13 def by Ralph White, Ivan Annear, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 33; Neil Sutherland, Jamie Winton, Kathleen McKenzie, Dave Bartsch 24 def Bernadette Hughes, Barry Harris, Peter Squire, Anthony McCabe 19; David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 18 def by Richard Paul-Holt, Des Severino, Shane Manley, Neil Ellard 20; Dennis Holman, Jason Pring, David O'Sullivan, Janis Vance 14 def by Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Anthony Braybrook 26
Waubra 72 (14) def Beaufort 57 (4)
Tania Carland, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Horrie Stevens 26 def John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 9; Terence Briody, Joel Molloy, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 15 def Shirley Broadbent, Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 11; Stuart Skelton, Peter Moran, Peter Beckwith, Bobby Williamson 17 def by Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 18; John Moloney, Marichu Potter, Ken Fraser, Tony Briody 14 def by Graeme Anthony, Ken Emmett, Stuart Quixley, Trevor Missen 19
Bungaree 88 (16) def Ballan 65 (2)
Robert Hermann, David Thornton, Barry Macklin, Fay Toohey 13 def by Janine O'Keefe, Gary Cornell, Janine Jensen, David Martyn 22; Robert Hale, Laurie Butler, John Moran, Emily McDonald 31 def Alistair Zilveris, Maren Jones, Michael Carey, Brian Dowling 17; Peter Britt, Chris Jones, Sandra Kennedy, Noel Kennedy 19 def Ruby Armstrong, Terry Hodge, Keith Burgin, David McConnell 17; Alex McCulloch, Danny Irvin, Jacky Steenhuis, Ivan Vogele 25 def John Ellery, Gordon Hockly, Fia Kunigiskas, Jan Conroy 9
Smeaton 74 (4) def by Sebastopol 76 (14)
Smeaton
David Pedretti, Robyn Bradshaw, Robert Turley, Denis Sandford 19 def George Dailly, Judie Matthews, Margaret Russell, Peter Fletcher 18; Michelle McCrum, Bill May, Barbara Adam, Len Robinson 13 def by Paddie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan 23; Gordon McKay, Jenny Toose, Jenny Tranter, Robin Cawthan 24 def Barry Donovan, Barry Fraser, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 13' Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 18 def by Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, John Symons, Graham Wood 22
Ballarat 8 drew Learmonth 9
Match washed out
Ladder
BUNGAREE 66, +76, SEBASTOPOL 64, +91, BMS 52, +16, SMEATON 52, +12, Waubra 50, +20, Learmonth 43, -6, Beaufort 38, -39, Ballarat 33, -23, City Oval 26, -54, Ballan 26, -93
Linton 66 (2) def by Midlands 73 (16)
Heather Smith, Phillip Matthews, Anna Harasimowicz, Michael Dittloff 15 def by David Lacy, Neil Hunt, Ken Sedgley, Dorothy Newey 16; Colleen Wilson, Timothy O'Brien, Darren Quilliam, Beverley Howlett 16 def by Brian Gallagher, Bev Miles, Graham Kavanagh, Margaret Doyle 23; Kate Breen, Lorraine Symes, William Keating, Clive Drinkwater 14 def by Dorothy Denning, Lyal Denning, Wilma Jenkins, Ronald Stevens 16; Kris Ross, Mick Ellis, Joy Weedon, Shirley Blomeley 21 def Trevor Launer, Kay Hunt, Ron Beatson, Wally Marshall 18
BMS 42 (0) def by Ballarat East 101 (18)
Graham Boak, Sub, Heather Harris, Anthony Fletcher 11 def by Gordon Lucas, Alan Rickard, Stephen Kay, Tony Morley 19; Peter Ciaston, Annette Daniels, Sub, Mark Walker 13 def by Nathan Biggin, Dennis Radisich, Kerry Knight, Craig Uthenwoldt 33; Dianne Palanca, Sub, John Walker, Lindsay Clarke 11 def by Collette Jordan, Owen Dunne, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 31; Dennis Storer, Mal Vallance, Sub, Kevin Williams 7 def by Keith Davidson, Maureen Peach, Noel Biggin, Shane Britt 18
Clunes 103 (18) def Sebastopol 54 (0)
Danny Spong, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 20 def John Vellenoweth, Alan Ward, Gordon Crotty, John Harvey 16; Susan Boland, Terry Kinnersly, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 23 def Robin McGloin, Jenny Meade, Gareth Warfe, John Tuender 12; Howard Smith, Michelle Campion, David Reynolds, Peter Croft 34 def Howard Reynolds, Rita Page, John Kidney, Steve Martin 16; Keith Prebble, William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo,John Young def Margaret Cassells. Boyd Browning, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 10
Victoria 94 (16) def Invermay 71 (2)
Marsden Collinson, Kristine Slater, Geoff Wilson, Albert Reus 34 def Heather Brennan, sub, Francisca Grady, Robert Jones 10; Glenda Dodd, Ray Walsh, John Ferris, Joshua Chandler 19 def John Johnson, Helen Burzacott, Dennis Timmins, Anthony Sevior 14; Lindsay Johnston, Barry Ward, Ian Willowhite, John Cuthbert 37 def Leo Romeril, Sub, Sub, Yvonne McDonald 12; Ronald Corbin, Allan Moorman, Carole Bellingham, Larry Walsh 4 def by Kevin Clark, James Brudenhall, Sub, Ruth Nunn 35
Ladder
CLUNES 72, +121, BALLARAT EAST 68, +126, VICTORIA 54, +32, MIDLANDS 47, -13, MOUNT XAVIER 34, -6, Sebastopol 32, -20, BMS 32, -114, Invermay 26, -93, Linton 22, -33
Bungaree v Victoria
Bungaree - Lacey Grayling, James Dowling, Dan Grayling, Tobey Jeffrey, Max Filmer, Xavier Hanrahan, Mark Filmer, Lorraine Reed, Olivia Teneressa, Marita Toohey, Adrain Doyle
Victoria - No teams listed
City Oval 59 (2) def by Buninyong 60 (14)
Maureen Lynch, Warren McLean, Joe Arnold, Colin Gibson 13 def by Helen Hovey, Narelle Smith, Terrence Gillett, Bill Bridges 25; Robert Oonk, Lynne Rhodes, Judy Alexander, Allan Uthenwoldt 31 def Bernice Parnell, Thomas Lempiere, Shane Molloy, Thomas Gallagher 12; Rosie Powell, Anne Poulton, John Tansley, David Luke 15 def by Marita Beames, Lyn Treweek, David Crosbee, Robert Crowe 23
Sebastopol 55 (2) def by Webbcona 65 (14)
Sharon Martin, Gabriel Duyzer, Andrew Martin, Hylton Tabb 15 def by Harry Sands, Kenneth McClelland, Jason Panosh, Timothy Sands 18; George Meadows, Laurie Warfe, Aileen Kerr, Neil Brown 14 def by Shirley Corneille, Ken Mackay, Ann Gull, Ross McCallum 29; Trish Lovell, Di Tobin, Don Clark, Daryl Mitchell 26 def Katrina Panosh, Joy Feltham, Peter Reeves, Wayne Mitchell 18
Ladder
TBA
Learmonth 0 def by Daylesford 14
Learmonth forfeit
Creswick 35 (1) def by Beaufort 40 (1)
Chris Boyd, Graeme Mitchell, Reg Rhook 19 drew Laurence Crick, Megan Morris, Edmond Morris 19; Ernest Robinson, Kevin Keen, William Booth 16 def by Anne Anthony, Vivienne Drew, Ann Topp 21
Ballarat 7 drew Clunes 7
Match washed out
Sebastopol 26 (0) def by Ballarat East 56 (14)
Dennis George, Michael Knowles, Don Snowdon, Bill Smith 20 def Maxwell Walters, Russell Hateley, Felicity Jordan, Scott Jordan 22; Bob Hateley, Linda Gluyas, Dave Vonarx, Glenda Densley 6 def by Trevor Johnston, Christine Harvey, William Lambert, Catherine Phillips 34
Ladder
BEAUFORT 55, +33, CLUNES 49, +52, BALLARAT 49, +21, DAYLESFORD 28, +41, Learmonth 28, +12, Ballarat East 28, 0, Creswick 15, -75, Sebastopol 14, -84
