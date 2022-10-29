TWO wash-outs and two losses had left BMS in a precarious position on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 Saturday pennant ladder.
But that poor start has well and truly been rectified after a stunning all the way win over Mount Xavier.
BMS picked up all 18 points in the crushing 121-53 result, with Ryan Bedggood's team leading the way with an almost never seen margin of 41-6 over a shell-shocked team skippered by Phillip McGrath.
Everything Bedggood and his team touched turned to gold and it rubbed of the rest of the club mates, as Michael Storey, David Berry and Philip Clamp all recording solid wins to get the season off and running, four weeks after it officially started.
In other matches, it was also a great day out for Linton which crushed Buninyong 92-66, winning three of the four rinks.
Linton's Craig Grenfell got his side going with a convincing 21-14 win over Peter Aldred. Rodney Hetherington was also a seven-shot winner, getting over the top of Wayne Morgan 23-16, while Craig Williams was the most impressive of the lot, running away to a strong 25-12 win over Keith Chapman.
The one big success for Buninyong came on the rink that was skippered by Graeme Nicholson, who held on in the last end to defeat Brendan Williams 24-23.
But there are all still trying to catch Victoria who continued its sparkling to start to the year, by thumping Webbcona and leaving the premiers still winless, and last, after five rounds.
Victoria picked up all 18 points in 101-57 win with Shaun Clark and Brenton Coad winning narrowly, with Noel Verlinden and Haig Varcoe putting the gap between the two teams.
Verlinden's form was particularly impressive with a 36-13 win over Nathan Mahoney.
If there is a team that can challenge Victoria, it appears to be Ballarat and it did what it had to do with an 84-57 win over Creswick, despite only winning two rinks.
The final margin might have been 27 shots, but Creswick were competitive in most of the rinks with narrow wins to Alan Annear and Michael Booth.
But a strong 28-10 win for Wes Lennecke and a 29-13 win to Aaron Wood were enough to give Ballarat the points.
The final match of the round saw an eight-shot win to Sebastopol, which picked up its first points of the season in 82-74 result against Learmonth.
Sebastopol wins were to Paul Lovell, and Murray Gannon while David Kelly got the one victory for Learmonth. The match-up between Ross Powell and Will Matthews ended in an 18-18 tie.
