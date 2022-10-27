High Emocean on cusp of getting Melbourne Cup start

Ballarat mare High Emocean is on the cusp of a start in Tuesday's $7.75m Melbourne Cup after two eventful days.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained High Emocean put herself in contention by taking out the group 3 $500,000 Bendigo Cup, 2400m, on Wednesday.
This success made her eligible for a start as it enabled her to pass the first ballot clause.
This lifted High Emocean to 26 in the order of entry - two spots outside the cut off 24 starters.
Then, in a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, the six-year-old moved up another spot to 25 when it was announced Caulfield Cup winner Durston would not be running in the Melbourne Cup.
Racing Victoria stewards reported that leg scans revealed Durston was of a heightened risk of injury and therefore unsuitable to contest the 3200m event.
Now, all the big group of High Emocean's owners can do is wait, needing at least one - possibly two, depending on the result of the Lexus Archer Stakes at Flemington on Saturday - nominations above her in the order of entry to not be final acceptors on Saturday.
The winner of the Lexus is guaranteed a Cup start. Six runners in the field have the potential to leapfrog High Emocean under this clause.
These include three trained by Ballarat's Rob Hickmott, with the two-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer hoping to have Serpentine, King of The Castle or Schabau giving him a second runner. He has Point Nepean locked in.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
