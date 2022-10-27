The Courier

High Emocean on cusp of getting Melbourne Cup start

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:31am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High Emocean closes in on Melbourne Cup field cut-off. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.

Ballarat mare High Emocean is on the cusp of a start in Tuesday's $7.75m Melbourne Cup after two eventful days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.