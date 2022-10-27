The Courier
Ballan loses its pop-up piano after vandalism, no plans for replacement

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
Ballan's pop-up piano was painted by local teens in December 2021. Picture supplied by MSC.

A 'pop up piano' that brought joy to people in Moorabool during the pandemic has been removed due to vandalism.

Local News

