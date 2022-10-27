A 'pop up piano' that brought joy to people in Moorabool during the pandemic has been removed due to vandalism.
The donated instrument took pride of place in a Ballan main street rotunda and was decorated by a team of local teenagers almost a year ago.
Pianists - experienced and not-so experienced - began banging out tunes in A.A. McLean Reserve from mid-December, with the project inspiring the donation of sheet music.
It follows the removal of a similar pop-up piano in Eddie Toole Reserve, Bacchus Marsh due to rain damage in July.
"These pianos were always planned to be ephemeral for use over the summer months, or as long as they lasted," Moorabool Mayor Tom Sullivan said at the time.
"The Ballan piano remained remarkably playable with minimal vandalism so we will keep it there until it eventually must be removed."
A Council spokesperson said the Pop Up Piano project encouraged people to harness their environment and connect with others who shared their love of music and art.
It was inspired by British artist Luke Jerram's 'Play Me, I'm Yours' global art piece, which has seen more than 1,900 street pianos installed in 60 cities around the world.
Moorabool Shire Council confirmed that at this stage, there were no plans to replace the pianos.
The piano project was funded by the state government's COVIDSafe Outdoor Activation Fund, which supported Councils to make physical improvements and provide entertainment that would bring public outdoor areas to life.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.