IT'S been an unusual start to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 ladder with a series of cancellations causing havoc across the competition.
But at the same time, if you had have said that the bottom three clubs after the first month would be Sebastopol, Webbcona and BMS, all winless, that would have raised many eyebrows.
Three of the traditional powerhouses of the BHBR are all struggling for form and consistency this season even though most have only played two completed matches - or in Buninyong's case, one match.
But the ladder doesn't lie and there's no doubt that the teams who have shown the best form to date sit clear on top, those being Victoria and Ballarat.
Round five looms as a chance for many clubs to break their ducks, but it won't be easy with Sebastopol, Webbcona and BMS all up against teams this week that sit in the top four.
On paper, the match-of-the-round is the contest between Victoria and Webbcona. Victoria has been a front runner since day the opening day of the season while Webbcona has one of the most talented line-ups on the greens as we saw with Leah and Ben Macarthur's success in the pairs competition last weekend.
Victoria though seems to have found a rhythm early in the season and the home greens should ensure it starts favourite.
Sebastopol faces a tricky road trip to face Learmonth with it too searching for a win.
Opponents Learmonth went down to Mount Xavier, but were far from disgraced, losing by just nine shots.
Sebastopol look the stronger of the two sides as named, but Learmonth can never be counted out on its home greens which should ensure a terrific contest.
Ballarat will be keen to return home and will be confident it can get the points against Creswick.
Creswick was forced to sit out last week with the greens at Buninyong unable to be played on, so it will be keen to get back into some form as it chases its first win of the season.
BMS and Mount Xavier is another game that looks like a terrific contest on the synthetic greens.
Mount Xavier did well to score 16 of the possible 18 points last weekend and would be confident of further denting BMS's early season hopes.
The final match is a toss up simply due to the lack of exposed form from Buninyong. Buninyong has played just the one game, in round one against Learmonth for a narrow loss. Linton got a one shot win last weekend over BMS and based on that and the home greens, you'd be picking Linton to win again.
