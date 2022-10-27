3 reasons to watch the 2022 Melbourne Cup

This year Flemington will play host to a capacity crowd as the best stayers in the world battle to win the Race The Stops The Nation. Picture Shutterstock

The wait is almost over and the 2022 Melbourne Cup is here. For the first time since the 2019 Cup and the pre-Covid days, Flemington will play host to a capacity crowd as the best stayers in the world battle to win the Race The Stops The Nation.

Most racing fans, casual punters and members of the public need little reason sit back and watch the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 1. But if you do, here are three reasons to look forward to this year's $8 million Spring Carnival feature.

Home vs internationals

The intrigue surrounding the Melbourne Cup is almost about the home challengers versus the international gallopers and this year is no different.

In the last 12 years, it is tied all square at six wins each after Verry Elleegant landed victory in the 2021 Melbourne Cup for Australia's champion trainer Chris Waller.

Since 2010, the internationals came to Melbourne and won with Americain (Alain de Royer Dupre) in 2010, Dunaden (Mikel Delzangles) in 2011, Protectionist (Andreas Wohler) in 2014, Rekindling and Twilight Payment (both Joseph O'Brien) in 2017 and 2020 and Cross Counter (Charlie Appleby) in 2018.

The cup has stayed in Australia during the last 12 years thanks to Green Moon and Almandin (both Robert Hickmott) in 2012 and 2016, Fiorente (Gai Waterhouse) in 2013, Prince of Penzance (Darren Weir) in 2015, Vow And Declare (Danny O'Brien) in 2019 and Verry Elleegant last year.

Ahead of this year's race, the internationals appear to have the upper hand courtesy of race favourites Deauville Legend, trained by James Ferguson in England, Loft, trained by Marcel Weiss, and Without A Fight, trained in England by Simon and Ed Crisford.

The David Payne-trained Montefilia and Duais, from the Edward Cummings stable, are the pick of the Australian hopes in the betting markets.

History making?

There have been plenty of history making moments in Melbourne Cup history from Makybe Diva's hat-trick of victories to Michelle Payne becoming the first female jockey to win the race on board 100-1 shot Prince of Penzance.

Could another historic moment be on the cards this year? Both Damien Oliver and Kerrin McEvoy have won the Melbourne Cup three times before and are one win behind the most successful jockeys in the history of the race Bobbie Lewis and Harry White.

The atmosphere

For the first time since 2019, Flemington will be filled to capacity with a huge crowd in Melbourne. After being restricted to owners and trainers only in 2020 during the global pandemic and just 10,000 spectators in 2021.



The buzz will be back this year and the winner will be greeted to the kind of cheer that Vow And Declare was the last to experience in 2019.

