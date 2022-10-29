CHILDREN at Perridak Burron continue to surprise their carers in their new food choices - what is popular one week will have lots of left-overs the next.
Perridak Burron director Sophie Collins said the key was consistency and offering children multiple chances to try the same meal.
The Aboriginal community-owned and operated early learning centre in Brown Hill has become an ambassador in Smiles for Miles, a Dental Health Services Victorian program in partnership with Healthy Eating Advisory Service and Ballarat Community Health to improve children's oral health and eating habits.
Ms Collins said carers were aware of the unique position they had in children's lives to help educate and instill positive life skills and habits. She said the first five years of a child's life was pivotal in setting them up for life and she hoped these were some habits they might carry with them into the future.
"Some of the changes we made to our menu were as simple as adding more vegetables to a meal or including more meat. Whereas on other days, we had to alter the planned menu altogether. For example, if we had a carb heavy lunch, ensuring our afternoon tea was more fruit and vegetable based," Ms Collins said.
"...By embedding nutrition and oral health into our programs, it becomes part of the children's every day vocabulary and knowledge.
"We receive feedback from families that some of they key messages being taught to the Perridak Burron here, are helping to form conversations at home as well. So we know that we are doing something right."
Ms Collins said success relied on a whole-team approach from everyone at the centre to embrace the program and potential changes, for example, they knew there would need to be changes to meals and meal-time practices.
Perridak Burron worked with Healthy Eating Advisory Service to improve food and drink offerings. The centre undertook a full menu assessment using online tool FoodChecker and introduced new menu items with inspiration from the advisory service's website to meet meal planning guidelines for long day care.
Children were also taught about the importance of dental care.
About one in four children aged under five presented to public dental clinics with tooth decay in the past year, according to Smiles for Miles. Further to this, 94 per cent of Victorian children aged two to 17 ear the recommended serves of fruit and vegetables each day.
Smiles for Miles coordinator Demelza Diacogiorgis said centres like Perridak Burron helped set families up for success with good habits and could inspire other early childhood and care centres to make positive changes.
"Early childhood is a crucial stage in learning and development," Ms Diacorgiorgis said. "Promoting health messages in simple ways enables children attending early childhood education and care settings to get a healthy start in life."
