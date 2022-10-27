The Courier

Yarra Glen exports to CHNL Bulldogs grow to three

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:45am, first published October 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford adds more netball recruits

Daylesford has topped off a recruiting campaign which it hopes lifts it into Central Highlands Netball League A grade finals next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.