Daylesford adds more netball recruits

Daylesford has topped off a recruiting campaign which it hopes lifts it into Central Highlands Netball League A grade finals next season.
The Bulldogs have attracted two more top-line players from Yarra Glen in the Outer East competition.
Having already announced the arrival of this year's Yarra Glen playing coach Peta Fay, who also plays with City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League, Daylesford has also been able to secure Steph Gibbs and Jacqui Hibberd.
Hibberd won Yarra Glen's best and fairest this year in a campaign in which the team finished in the top three.
Daylesford head coach Carly Post is excited with the additions for the 2023 season, which will be her second in the role.
The door for the recruiting drive opened when Post approached Fay, who she had played with at the Falcons in the past, about the possibility of helping take Daylesford to the next step.
Daylesford returned to the A grade competition this year after some time out and finished 11th - a best ever for the club and an outcome which thrilled Post.
The Geelong-based Post said 2022 was always going to be a difficult year attracting players, with many feeling they had unfinished business in their existing teams after the impact of COVID-19.
"We used this year to get girls back to the club and ensure they enjoyed their netball."
She said it had shown her there was a solid foundation of talent and it was a matter of adding experience, particularly offensively and in the midcourt, to build on what had been achieved last season.
Post said what Daylesford had achieved in her first season was something to celebrate, but there was still a long way to go and hopefully the players who had joined the club would assist in going to the next level.
Post will also be a major addition on court. She was forced to spend most the season on the sidelines owing to having a child.
She said she was looking forward to making a bigger contribution.
Post said one of the most exciting things at the moment was the big number of players wanting to line up with Daylesford next season.
She said she had gone all out to sell the club to players.
"I have sold the vision of helping to bring success to a club which has been struggling and they've bought in.
"It's pretty exciting," Post said.
