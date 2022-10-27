Maxime Jond doesn't regard himself as a good swimmer but he didn't hesitate to jump into a heaving rip at the mouth of the Gellibrand River in the Otways region to save someone he didn't know.
The 33-year-old Frenchman from Ballarat received a National Search and Rescue Award on Thursday night after helping save a drowning swimmer at Princetown earlier this year.
The Laminex product development lead said he had mixed feelings about the day and being a key part of the rescue.
Mr Jond said he felt guilty he didn't think about his partner or family before diving into the swirling surf to save someone he didn't know, which following the incident caused heightened emotions.
"Sometimes I feel I have done very little, just swam a hundred metres or so towards him and then waited for others to come to our help," he said.
"And at the same time I know it made a big difference not only for him, but for his family. His young son did not have to see his dad being pulled dead from the water.
"What I truly struggled with was the fact that I had potentially taken what could have been my last decision in a split-second and without full understanding of the circumstances ... without considering all the risks and impacts involved in it, both for myself and for my family."
Mid-morning on January 2, Port Campbell police were alerted to an incident where a group of tourists were swimming in the Gellibrand River, where it flows into the sea.
At 10.42am it was reported two men were washed out to sea in rough conditions.
Mr Jond said he was walking along the river with his partner when they were approached by a man, who asked if he could swim.
"He actually didn't say what was going on and we just hurried towards the beach, where he and the wife of the man I went to rescue told us that person was going to drown, without mentioning the second man in the water," he said.
Mr Jond said even though he did not regard himself as a good swimmer, he grabbed an inflatable lounge and swam out towards the man he could see. He was not aware there was a second person in the water until he got back to shore.
When Mr Jond reached the man they used the inflatable lounge to keep afloat, but were unable to fight the current back to shore.
They were pushed a long way out to sea although they could still see people on the beach.
Port Campbell police and two helicopters rushed to the scene, the first being the pilot/owner of 12 Apostles Helicopters.
Police officers and the 12 Apostles helicopter arrived about 11am where the chopper crew spotted three people in the water, one face down.
The helicopter landed on the beach to pick up a police officer to assist with the rescue, took off and then lowered a rescuer down to the water to assist the man face down in the water.
The rescuer kept the man's head above water while the chopper made its way to the other two people clinging on to the inflatable lounge.
The helicopter pilot could see Mr Jond and the man he saved were struggling against the current, making it impossible for them to get back to the shore.
The pilot manoeuvred the helicopter to the sea-side of the inflatable to use the down draft of the helicopter to push them towards the beach where they were able to get their footing.
Mr Jond estimated he was in the water for between 30 and 40 minutes.
"I was happy to be back," he said.
"It was quiet in the water. We could only hear the waves, but when we got back there were 20 people screaming and panicking on the beach. It was a big shock."
The National Search and Rescue Award summary of the incident said Mr Jond did not hesitate to risk his own safety to save the life of a stranger.
"If it wasn't for Maxime's selfless act of bravery and quick-thinking, to use the inflatable lounge as a flotation device, the rescue outcome may have been very different," a report said.
Mr Jond said looking back, he did everything he could.
"I knew we were in trouble. I got scared the day after, but at the time I focused on what I had to do in that situation," he said.
"I did not panic, but at one stage lost grip of the lounge due to a couple of big waves. It was lucky I was able to swim back to it quickly.
"That was the most dangerous moment."
Mr Jond said he spoke with the man he rescued on the phone a couple of days later and met in Ballarat about a month later.
"It's a bit of a weird relationship to have with someone," he said.
"His wife and son were very grateful on the beach. We'll always have a bond but I feel it is a strange one.
"I would be happy to pick up the phone if he calls me but I do not want him to feel like he owes me anything.
"It was just something that needed to be done on that day. I'm happy I was able to help and feel like I have done everything that was possible."
