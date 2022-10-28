A new entertainment venue is coming to Ballarat following an increase trend in Melbourne.
Ballarat Escape Smash Play co-owner Josh Driscoll said they were looking to fill a spot in the Ballarat market after smash rooms and axe throwing had become popular in Melbourne.
"I don't think there has been many entertainment options, which is going to be the next wave of things I think," Mr Driscoll said.
IN THE NEWS:
"This might be just the start of it."
Mr Driscoll might be a familiar face to some, he owns Iron Oak gym in Mount Pleasant and hosts the podcast Ballarat Talks highlighting people around town.
All going to plan, the escape and smash rooms should be opening on Humffray Street in late November.
Mr Driscoll said he had always wanted to open an escape room but was not sure it "would be self sufficient" by itself.
After some friends had tried axe-throwing in Melbourne they thought it would be a good idea to combine the entertainment events.
"[Axe throwing] has just taken off out of nowhere," Mr Driscoll said.
Cages have been set up for the axe throwing, where groups can compete to see how close they can get to a bullseye.
"You have three styles of axes you can use, a mini Tomahawk, a medium one and a two handed bigger one," Mr Driscoll said.
"Then you just step and throw."
A smash room is also available in the venue, where patrons can collect a crate of breakable items like plates and then break them by throwing at a wall or using a baseball bat.
Mr Driscoll has brought plates from the Salvation Army, when they were unable to sell the items.
To get the idea off the ground Mr Driscoll said the team have been chipping away at the project slowly over the last few months.
After opening his own gym and co-owning others around Ballarat he said the process was "pretty similar".
However he has learnt to become familiar with logistics and shipping while they sourced the escape rooms.
Plans for the venue are currently before council but if approved, the location will have access to four on site car parks.
According to the planning documents, groups of two to six people are expected to attend the venue at a time, with a maximum of eight people including staff.
Currently there are no plans to provide food but the planning application states "we will look into a liquor license and permit if we feel like we want to add that in the far future".
The venue will be open from Thursday to Sunday.
More information can be found on Instagram and Facebook @escapesmashplayballarat.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.