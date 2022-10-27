Ballarat meeting switches from turf to synthetic

Ballarat Turf Club's synthetic track is in demand.
After picking up a meeting transferred from Benalla on Thursday, the Polytrack will be back for more raceday action on Monday.
This time it is an internal switch, with Ballarat shifting its scheduled meeting on turf to the all-weather surface.
Racing Victoria announced the change on Thursday owing again to the impacts of wet weather.
The BTC had received 9.5mm of rain in the previous 24 hours and 59mm in the seven days up to the decision being made.
RV stewards inspected the turf track and determined it unsuitable for racing.
They believed that with further rain forecast from Friday to Monday it was unlikely the track would dry out sufficiently for racing by Monday.
Constant spring rain is having a major impact on country racing.
The Mortlake and Mt Wycheproof Cup meetings scheduled for Saturday have been called off, as was the Avoca Cup on Caulfield Cup Day.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
