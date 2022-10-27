Sovereign Hill will share in a $10 million business event attraction fund to help tourism, health, food and beverage and creative industries recover from the pandemic if the Liberal National Coalition win next month's state election.
Shadow tourism minister Cindy McLeish joined Liberal MP Louise Staley and local candidates Paul Tatchell and Samantha McIntosh at Sovereign Hill to spruik the new fund and highlight the party's promise from January of $27.3 million for a new Gold Pavilion entrance for the popular Ballarat attraction.
"Tourism is changing a little bit. People are not coming from overseas as much but people from Victoria are moving, people from the city are coming to the regions and people from interstate," Ms McLeish said.
"Sovereign Hill has come back booming with Winter Wonderlights, the number of people that bought, the economic impact that created, and we know the new development will give them further opportunities," she said. "Our $10 million regional event fund will help them come up with new and creative ideas. We are always excited about what comes next."
Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon said the Gold Pavilion, part of the second stage of its masterplan, would contain a new entry, exhibition space, classrooms and showcase the stories of Sovereign Hill and local history
"This is a real step forward for Sovereign Hill, Ballarat, regional Victoria and Victoria as a whole," she said. "It's important regional attractions are strong anchors in recovery."
She said the development would also create more jobs across Ballarat and regional Victoria.
