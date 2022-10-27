The Courier

Liberal Nationals offer boost for Sovereign Hill's recovery plans

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 27 2022 - 7:30am
Sovereign Hill president Craig Fletcher, Shadow Tourism and Regional Recovery minister Cindy McLeish and candidate for Eureka Paul Tatchell. Picture by Kate Healy

Sovereign Hill will share in a $10 million business event attraction fund to help tourism, health, food and beverage and creative industries recover from the pandemic if the Liberal National Coalition win next month's state election.

