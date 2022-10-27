Investment property with longtime tenant | Commercial property

Don't miss this opportunity to secure a substantial investment property in a high profile location, with a highly reputable and long-standing tenant.
Located within a repurposed brick house, the commercial space now comprises offices and a handsome showroom. The property also has two large workshops at the rear.
With excellent amenities throughout, there is a comfortable kitchen for staff and the offices are air-conditioned.
1031 Howitt Street has flexible Commercial zoning and a substantial area designated to off-street parking.
The property sits on a block along a very busy road, ensuring high visibility for the tenants. With the added reassurance of the current long-term tenants, this is an impressive freehold investment with strong future potential.
It's the ideal property to bolster your superannuation fund and provides an excellent return. Contact the agency today to talk about the future potential of this great opportunity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.