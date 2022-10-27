Investment property with longtime tenant | Commercial property

The Courier

1031 Howitt Street, Wendouree | Investment property with longtime tenant

October 27 2022 - 5:00am
Investment property with longtime tenant
  • 1031 Howitt Street, Wendouree
  • 1035 square metres
  • $1.3 million
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
  • Inspect: By appointment

Don't miss this opportunity to secure a substantial investment property in a high profile location, with a highly reputable and long-standing tenant.

