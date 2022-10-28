Ballarat Regional Trades and Labour Council has received a grant from Regional Development Victoria and the state government to assist making their historic Camp St premises more accessible to public use.
The Living Local Regional Fund gave Trades Hall $20,000 to replace their old seats, which BRTLC secretary Brett Edgington says are now pretty much antiques.
"At the moment we've got five banks of what I would describe as high school seating from the 1970s," Mr Edgington said.
"They were made in Melbourne, they're beautiful, but not ideal.
"They're really uncomfortable and squeaky; you can only set them up in an auditorium layout. It doesn't give any flexibility."
The Victorian Railways Institute also received $5450 for a new entry ramp from the same funding to improve accessibility, while Trades Hall has purchased new chairs and tables to increase the use of the hall.
