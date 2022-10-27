Turnkey home in top locale | Feature property

This quality Hudson Ridge home is the perfect turnkey property in the perfect location.
Complete with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two stylish living spaces, this brand new property has incredible finishes, textures and a convenient layout; family members have privacy when it's time to rest, while large zones are perfect for coming together during the day and evening.
Square set cornices, a 2550mm ceiling height, central heating and evaporative cooling create an ambient and spacious layout, while quality flooring, premium appliances and ample storage provide sensible, user-friendly elements.
The laundry has ample storage and folding space, and features a handy built-in drying cupboard. Both bathrooms have generous tiling and quality hardware, while the master's ensuite features double vanities for extra personal space.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stone benches, soft closing cabinetry and a walk-in pantry.
This six-star energy rated home provides a double lock up garage with internal access, Yale Smart lock entry, landscaped gardens and a fully fenced 576 square metre allotment in the popular Lucas Grange estate.
A second driveway and side access gates are a welcome addition, allowing owners to securely store a caravan, boat or trailer.
