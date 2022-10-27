The Courier

23 Hollioake Drive, Lucas | Turnkey home in top locale

By Feature Property
October 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turnkey home in top locale | Feature property
  • 23 Hollioake Drive, Lucas
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $735,000 - $745,000
  • Agency: PRD Ballarat
  • Agent: Damian Shackell on 0448 777 313
  • Inspect: October 29 at 2pm

This quality Hudson Ridge home is the perfect turnkey property in the perfect location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.