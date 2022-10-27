The Courier

200A Burnbank Street, Lake Wendouree | A striking design, inside and out

By House of the Week
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
Bespoke design in Lake Wendouree | House of the Week
  • 200A Burnbank Street, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1,445,000 - $1,475,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Katie Hewitt on 0400 910 102
  • Inspect: By appointment

Hidden from the street behind a private fence sits this phenomenal and pristinely maintained home.

