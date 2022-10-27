Bespoke design in Lake Wendouree | House of the Week

Hidden from the street behind a private fence sits this phenomenal and pristinely maintained home.
The functional floorplan comprises three bedrooms (the main with a walk-in robe and ensuite), while the remaining bedrooms have built-in robes, a formal living area with feature window, a sleek main bathroom and a separate powder room. There is underfloor heating and heated towel rails in the bathrooms.
With quality fixtures and fittings throughout, the expansive, light-filled, north-facing kitchen/meals/living area has high ceilings and 12mm glass floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the solar heated pool (solar chlorinated).
Glass stacker doors open out to an undercover alfresco/outdoor kitchen with natural gas barbecue, a ceiling fan and electric panel heaters. There is also feature Merbau timber panelling and decking to the exterior.
The kitchen has everything a home cook could wish for, including a butler's pantry, stone waterfall benchtops, a pyrotechnic oven, induction cooktop and Bosch dishwasher.
An unexpected feature of the property is the fully lined 6 x 5 metre workshop with ample bench and cupboard space, ideal for the home handyman or tradesperson.
There is additional space to store a caravan/boat or build a granny flat, while multiple raised garden beds are a supplementary yet functional asset to the property.
Refrigerated cooling and gas central heating ensure year-round comfort, and there is also a gas log fireplace to the main living zone.
The home has 15-amp power, a security system, 5kW solar and an irrigation system. Other features include stone finishes throughout, a ducted vacuum system, solid Queensland spotted gum floorboards, custom joinery, commercial grade window frames and glass external doors, a Robinhood built-in ironing board, and fully insulated ceilings and walls.
Set on a 746 square metre (approx.) allotment, there are established low maintenance gardens, and an oversized double lock-up garage that has a durable vinyl floor with remote and direct access.
The property is just a short stroll to Lake Wendouree, Ballarat CBD, shopping, public transport and medical facilities.
If you are seeking a lifestyle home where you can laze by the pool or entertain with friends and family, this is it! Contact the agency to arrange a private inspection.
