A month out from the state election, there's already big money being thrown around for Ballarat.
Voters will go to the polls on November 26, with pre-poll beginning two weeks before then - keep an eye on the Victorian Electoral Commission and The Courier for details on where.
A regional reader survey showed the big issues in Ballarat are health, roads, and integrity, while the City of Ballarat and other leaders have put forward six big infrastructure projects they say will be transformational for the region - these projects are a new recycling centre, building the Ballarat Link Road, improving the major events precinct at Mars Stadium, building a new mental health facility, upgrading Sovereign Hill, and creating a "university town".
The Liberal Party, including Ripon incumbent Louise Staley, Eureka candidate Paul Tatchell, and Wendouree candidate Samantha McIntosh, has come out swinging, promising $200 million for a second hospital near the western growth area, $278 million to complete the Ballarat Link Road, and on Thursday, reiterating a $27 million commitment for Sovereign Hill's Gold Museum.
Based on the criteria established by the reader poll and the six Ballarat: Now and Into the Future projects, that's ticking a few boxes.
Labor, with Juliana Addison recontesting Wendouree and Michaela Settle in Eureka, and Martha Haylett as Ripon candidate, is so far relying on its record of investment in Ballarat.
There will be massive upgrades to Mars Stadium for the Commonwealth Games, as well as a new athletes' village at the former saleyards, which is also supported by the Coalition.
The Ballarat train station will also receive much-needed accessibility upgrades independent of the election, funded by the state government's $2.6 billion Commonwealth Games commitment.
For the election, Ms Settle has also promised $12 million to upgrade Woodmans Hill Secondary College, $25,000 for a Gordon Recreation Reserve masterplan, and $1 million for a revamped Brown Hill reserve, with more promises in Bacchus Marsh and Teesdale.
The Greens launched a policy for capping short-stay accommodation in Ballarat last month, noting it could help with housing shortages.
Other promises are expected once the state government enters caretaker mode on Tuesday - it'll be a long ride after that.
