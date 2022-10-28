Five new inductees for Ballarat Sports Hall of Fame

Ballarat Sports Hall of Fame will add five new inductees on Wednesday night.
This is the ninth induction ceremony since it was formed in the mid 1990s and first in four years.
Hall of Fame chairman Ian Pym said four were being inducted as members and one as an associate.
He said it was pleasing to once again be able to add to a select group of Ballarat sportspeople - recognising achievements and contributions.
The induction is being held with the support of the Ballarat Sportsmen's Club, with it featuring as part of the organisation's monthly dinner at Ballarat Golf Club.
The new inductees include three Olympians and a former AFL player.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
