Police are warning drivers to avoid water-damaged and flooded roads this long weekend, as Operation Furlong gets going.
The statewide blitz runs from 12.01am Friday to 11.59pm on Tuesday (Melbourne Cup Day).
"More so than any other year, we want people to really take it easy on our roads, due to the weather and road conditions," Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said.
"It doesn't matter if it's a freeway or a back road - every road is suffering at the moment."
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat airport had recorded 14.8mm of rain between 9am and 5.30pm on Thursday, marking this month as the the city's wettest October on record.
"I'm expecting a lot of extra people to come to this area because we'll have a lot heading into Ballarat or through Ballarat that normally would have gone to northern Victoria," Acting Sergeant Borgelt said.
"Expect a lot more people heading west-bound on Friday."
He said the number and severity of potholes would also be a challenge for metro drivers unfamiliar with Ballarat's roads.
"That's always a stress for city drivers in country areas - and it's even an issue for local guys who get complacent," he said.
"Everyone's got to be on top of their game this weekend.
"Remember to leave a decent distance between you and the vehicle in front. Give yourself reaction time.
"I've seen a number of cars on the side of the road because they've hit massive holes and had no time to react."
He praised the work of road crews responding to the VicRoads hazards hotline, 13 11 70.
"I've rung them many times - as a police officer and as just a private citizen. They're great and they've got there within the hour."
Acting Sergeant Borgelt said with soil so waterlogged and unable to absorb extra rain, it wouldn't take much to cause flash flooding.
Rain is forecast for every day of the extended long weekend.
"If you do get heavy downpours, the water levels rise really quickly," he said.
"We get so many calls to police and SES about rescuing people from flooded roads. Don't do it. They're dangerous and you just don't know what kind of surface you're driving on."
Acting Sergeant Borgelt said extra police would focus on main arterials as well as some smaller roads - and warned that drivers could be drink or drug tested at any time.
Operation Furlong saw police record 523 impaired driving offences across Victoria in 2021.
The warning comes as Victoria has recorded 205 lives lost in 2022 - 24 higher than 2021 (181) and trending well above the five-year average of 188.
The operation marks the start of a high-risk period on Victorian roads, which saw 48 lives lost over the last two months of 2021.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
