Ballarat has recorded its wettest October on record, with more than 190mm of rain falling across the past 27 days.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport recorded 14.8mm of rain between 9am and 5.30pm on Thursday, taking Ballarat's total for the month to 193.8mm.
It is about 46mm short of the wettest month on record - which was in February, 1973 where 240.3 mm fell.
It comes after a month of consistent rain across the region and the state, bringing flooding to country towns, including Skipton and topping up water storages which are either close to, or are 100 per cent full.
Ballarat recorded more than 80mm of rain across October 13 and 14, which resulted in a number of roads in the region flooding, and in come cases almost destroyed.
The wet weather has also caused a lot of trouble on the roads, with a two-fold increase seen in pothole related vehicle damage according to local tyre businesses.
The rain is expected to continue until at least next Thursday, with a further 40mm possible according to the latest forecast from the weather bureau.
The worst is expected to fall on Monday and Tuesday.
