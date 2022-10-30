Despite the seemingly interminable rain through October, the official total for the month fell short of the deluge that cause widespread flooding in January 2011.
In 2022 Ballarat recorded its wettest October on record, with more than 204.8mm of rain falling up until 9am Monday, the official recording cut off for the month..
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport recorded 18mm of rain up until 9am Friday 5.6 on Saturday but only 0.6mm on Sunday, the first sunshine the region has seen in a week.
This makes it the wettest month since 2011 and the third wettest in almost 50 years.
Further showers are expected throughout the week with the Bureau predicting up to 20mm more rain up until Thursday.
It fell short of the wettest month on record - which was in February, 1973 where 240.3 mm fell.
In January 2011, 206 mm fell causing flooding to Skipton, Creswick and northern parts of the state. Floods that have been largely replicated this month.
But this year a very dry start to the year, including a February with only 0.2 mm means the annual total of more than 650 mm has not yet reached the mean annual rainfall of 685 mm.
It comes after a month of consistent rain across the region and the state, bringing flooding to country towns, including Skipton and topping up water storages which are either close to, or are 100 per cent full.
Ballarat recorded more than 80mm of rain across October 13 and 14, which resulted in a number of roads in the region flooding, and in come cases almost destroyed.
The wet weather has also caused a lot of trouble on the roads, with a two-fold increase seen in pothole related vehicle damage according to local tyre businesses.
The rain is expected to continue until at least Thursday.
