Ballarat records its wettest October on record

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 6:25am
With three days yet to be tabulated, Ballarat has already recorded its wettest October on record, with more than 196mm of rain falling across the past 27 days.

