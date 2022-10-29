The Courier

How occupational therapy gives Imogene a chance to ride

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imogene gets her chance to ride with other children in her street

IMOGENE Tyrrell will finally soon have a chance to ride a bike like all the other children who live in her cul de sac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.