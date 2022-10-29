Imogene's gets her chance to ride with other children in her street

IMOGENE Tyrrell will finally soon have a chance to ride a bike like all the other children who live in her cul de sac.
The almost-12-year-old awaits for a custom-fitted bike to arrive - hopefully before Christmas - to allow her a chance to zoom about like other children or ride to the shops with her family in her Ballan neighbourhood.
Imogene, who lives with cerebral palsy, has undergone countless surgeries in a bid to strengthen her legs.
While also non-verbal, Imogene made clear communicating in her way that getting on a trial bike and having a go was definitely something she wanted to do. Imogene was pointing and smiling when introduced to the prospect.
Imogene's occupational therapist Freyja Allan said prescribing a bike was not uncommon but a positive to celebrate for Imogene, whose sessions were mostly focused on day-to-day life skills.
Together they work on mobility skills, such as getting in and out of the shower independently, getting dressed and help to eat independently.
A bike, Ms Allan said, was a big milestone and one they wanted to highlight for OT Week, which this year had the theme what OT means to me.
"Imogene can be hesitant. Getting on equipment can be scary for her and she has lots of equipment she must use in physiotherapy...Her expression when she saw the bike was lots of pointing and smiling - she decided she wanted to get on it and showed she wanted to get on it," Ms Allan said.
"At the moment, Imogene's dad will push her but her goal for the future is to learn how to pedal and push herself around. Imogene's confidence and independence has come such a long way.
"She's wanting to do things for herself. She's strong-willed in doing things her way but always keen to have a go."
Imogene's mum Kellie Tyrrell said the bike would be a little like "hidden veggies in the lasagna" for her daughter, in getting her to complete important leg strengthening exercises without her necessarily realising.
Ms Tyrrell said as well as being able to join other children riding in the street, there were the added benefits for Imogene in strengthening her muscles and increasing mobility.
Imogene does walk independently with a walker, but this was more for short-distance travels.
A bike opened up new possibilities for her family.
"At the moment, we're limited in community activities we can do together, for example, going to the shops together with Imogene on a bike will be better compared with her sitting passively in a walker," Ms Tyrrell said.
"She's such a smiley and happy kid. We're always getting people coming up saying they know Imogene from Ballarat Specialist School and they're excited to see her. A sheepskin shop in Ballan made a cover for her wheelchair.
"The bike will help her get out more."
Ms Allan, from OT Dynamics, said her young client always tried to do as much as she could by herself. She loved to draw and loved to play on the iPad.
After having seen Ms Allan demonstrate riding the bike, Imogene could have found a new passion.
The bike has been modified with velcro feet and brakes for Imogene to press. Together they will work on building to Imogene being able to get on and off her own bike as well as pedalling for herself.
"OT is all about accessibility and the day-to-day skills and making sure support workers have a good routine with clients," Ms Allan said.
"This takes the daily into a fun space for Imogene...We need to have daily living skills supported and maximise what the child can do for themselves. OTs also work on leisure and helping people achieve their goals and getting the most out of an enjoyable life.
"We want people to know there is so much possibility in what kids can do."
Imogene's bike has been approved to be made via NDIS funding. Her family and Ms Allan await for a special delivery so they can start Imogene on a roll.
