A familiar face of Beaufort's main street could soon be leaving.
Beaufort's Big Garage Sale owner Jim Allen is selling his place and the business on Neill Street in Beaufort's town centre.
"It is amazing who comes in and has a chat, where they are from and where they are going," Mr Allen said.
The big warehouse-like building and backyard is filled with antiques, bric-a-brac, tools and furniture.
Mr Allen is looking to retire and hopes the new owner can continue the business.
"It would be nice if someone bought the business and kept it going, but you do not know what is going to happen in this world," he said.
If the new owner does not want to continue with the business, the items will be sold through a firm that auctions off sheds and the like, Mr Allen said.
"It is something unusual so I imagine it will take some time and the right person," Mr Allen said.
The shop often has people who are passing through town stop and have a look, Mr Allen can be found asking most people where they are from and what they are up to.
He said there are a lot of visitors are European, American, Chinese and Japanese tourists.
"There is a lot of the farmers who go onto Melbourne or Ballarat or wherever they are going to, they drop in and have a look, there might be some tool they need," Mr Allen said.
He moved to Beaufort from Melbourne 30 years ago, spent time as a butcher before he looked for a new challenge and turned to the Big Garage Sale.
He said what is popular in the shop changes every week, like the fashion on the day.
"What is very popular this week is not so popular next week," he said.
Despite the changing needs to his customers, and the wide variety of items in his shop, Mr Allen said his favourite is the Murano glass display.
"That has always been my favourite because of the colours, shapes and because it is unusual."
As he gets ready for retirement, Mr Allen is not working to a specific time frame.
Instead he wants to look for the right byer.
But once the place is sold he said he is looking to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and also fit it some travelling around Australia.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
