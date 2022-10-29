Think October was abysmal? You'd be right

The facts are straightforward.
This month was the wettest October on record and not far off the wettest month ever.
There are also more trucks and traffic on our regional roads than ever before.
Result; the state of the roads is deplorable and possibly has never been worse.
Councils and VicRoads are scurrying to fill potholes that the next rainstorm and truck convoy pounds into an even bigger hole.
It is like trying to paint some monstrous, organic Sydney Harbour Bridge that yawns wider every time you come close to completion.
We also know this work is expensive and the money is getting harder to come by.
Conversely the larger the shire, the more roads they need to look after but less rating revenue they have at their command.
And even the distribution of the fuel excise from the federal government, a key contributor to road upkeep, is not keeping pace and that is before the prospect of less revenue with more EV's on the road.
For every motorist who has had to swerve this month to avoid a pothole - or worse, has hit one and done severe damage, the message is clear; this model is not working.
This is not a story about a single pothole, or even many potholes, it is a story about basic infrastructure that we have come to rely on too much but cannot fix under these circumstances..
It may be basic stuff but we also perilously assume it is made to a standard where we can do certain speeds.
At an individual level it is an annoyance, probably a danger but at a wider climate level it is shaping up like the aftermath of a natural disaster.
Solutions must be sought out and action taken.
The Courier is following the issue closely because it is not a story that is going away soon.
