Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer has his sights on another spring feature victory for his star sprinting mare Asfoora at Flemington on Saturday.
He saddles up Asfoora in the group 3 $200,000 Furphy Sprint, 1100m on the Derby Day card.
Dwyer has some big plans for the four-year-old after she gave her rivals a sound beating in the group 2 Caulfield Sprint.
John Allen will have his first ride of Asfoora, which boasts five wins in seven starts.
The Ballarat hoop has a big day with seven riding engagements on a day which he has special memories of.
He is a two-time winner of the Victoria Derby.
He saluted on Extra Brut in 2018 and on Hitotsu for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace last year.
Allen has the reins on the Danny O'Brien-trained King's Crossing in Saturday's Derby.
The Dan O'Sullivan-trained Berkeley Square remains the favourite for the Victoria Derby. If it salutes Berkeley Square will give the Ballarat-based O'Sullivan his first group 1 success.
