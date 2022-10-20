Plenty to celebrate | Ballarat Seniors Magazine 2022

Hopefully many of you enjoyed some of the activities being offered as part of the Ballarat Seniors Festival being held over the month of October.
The Victorian Seniors Festival has celebrated its 40th year and Ballarat Mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said it was great to have the event back in the face-to-face format.
"People are living longer and populations are ageing and we want to ensure our older citizens fell welcomed and included in what Ballarat has to offer.
"Our seniors are the people who have come before many of us and helped make our beautiful community what it is today. They have amazing stories and experiences to share. So, it is important to provide opportunities like this to celebrate them," he said.
Two women familiar with the theme of ageing are Ro Bancroft and Robin Taylor.
The pair are exhibiting at the Art Gallery of Ballarat through to November 13, 2022.
Lines and wrinkles is both an exploration of how society views older women, and how they view themselves. It is a celebration and a reminder that behind the lines and wrinkles is a person with a lifetime of knowledge, passion and experience to share.
Each of Ro's artworks took between six to 10 weeks to create due to the intricate process and involved planning required.
Writer Robin Taylor, who was also exploring themes of ageing and invisibility in her writing at the same time, began using the portraits as a visual muse for a series of poems.
Read the full story and more in this edition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.